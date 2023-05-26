Wildcats, Cardinal meet in Pac-12 Tournament Semifinals





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. The Arizona Wildcats (32-23) and Stanford Cardinal (38-15) take on Friday night in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM MST from Scottsdale Stadium. A win on Friday would secure the Wildcats their spot in the tournament finals for Saturday, May 27. All tournament games through the semi-finals will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. In addition, all Arizona games will be broadcast live on Wildcats Radio 1290 AM with play-by-play from Brian Jeffries. Arizona earned its way to the semifinals with a decisive 12-3 win over state rival Arizona State on Tuesday and a thrilling 13-12 walk-off win over Oregon State on Wednesday. For more information, please find a complete game preview below. Date Opponent Time (MST) Arizona pitcher Opponent pitcher Friday May 27 #3 Stanford 19:00 LHP Bradon Zastrow (5-5, 5.30) LHP Quinn Matthews (7-3, 3.20) The Wildcats advanced to the Semifinals of the 2023 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament, where they lost the No. 3 will meet Stanford Cardinal. The game airs on the Pac-12 Networks with Roxy Bernstein (PxP) and Wes Clements (analyst) on the call.

All games at the Pac-12 tournament will also be broadcast live on Wildcats Radio 1290 AM with play-by-play from Brian Jeffries.

Arizona and Stanford played 203 times in the program’s history, with the Cardinal holding an all-time series lead of 121–82.

Stanford won the regular season series between the two clubs, racking up victories in games one and two before the Wildcats won a 21-20 thriller in the series finale.

Outfielder Pursue Davis hit his 20th home run of the season on Wednesday against Oregon State for a career-high 38 home runs. He is currently third on the Arizona Career HR leaderboard and five shy of second. His 20 home runs this year are tied for third in a single season in the program’s history.

hit his 20th home run of the season on Wednesday against Oregon State for a career-high 38 home runs. He is currently third on the Arizona Career HR leaderboard and five shy of second. His 20 home runs this year are tied for third in a single season in the program’s history. Infielder Kiko RomeroMore currently leads the Pac-12 with 84 RBI. His score is tied as the second-best single-season score in program history and is two RBI shy of the single-season record of 86 (Shelley Duncan, 2001).

currently leads the Pac-12 with 84 RBI. His score is tied as the second-best single-season score in program history and is two RBI shy of the single-season record of 86 (Shelley Duncan, 2001). The Arizona lineup produced a combined 89 home runs this year, the second most in a season in the program’s history. The Wildcats are 26 hours off first place (115, 1993). The Wildcats have five players with more than 10 home runs for the first time since that 1993 club.

