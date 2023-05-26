Sports
Jason Roy will ‘never walk away from England’ after ending his ECB deal to play franchise cricket
‘I will never walk away from England’: Jason Roy insists he will still be available for national selection after ending his central contract with the ECB to sign a lucrative deal to play Major League Cricket in the United States to play
- Roy’s deal with the Los Angeles Knight Riders is worth 300,000 over two years
- Big hitter wants to continue the deal despite danger of a place in England
- Roy lost his T20 World Cup place last year, but remains in the 50-over fold
Jason Roy confirmed on Thursday that he has terminated his central contract with the ECB to sign a lucrative deal to play Major League Cricket in the United States this summer.
Mail Sport revealed earlier today that the World Cup-winning lead-off hitter had informed the ECB that he would take up the offer of a two-year, $300,000 deal from the Los Angeles Knight Riders rather than his incremental contract, which is worth is. 60,000 per year and expires in October.
Roy is the first England player to walk away from a central contract to pursue alternative ambitions with a Twenty20 franchise, but he has made it clear he still wants to play for his country and is aiming for this autumn’s 50-over World Cup in India.
As Major League Cricket clashes with County Championship and T20 Blast matches in July, the ECB was only willing to grant him the certificate of no objection needed to play if they canceled his deal with them.
To be very clear, my priority is English cricket, especially with a World Cup just around the corner, Roy wrote on Twitter. It is the greatest honor for me, and for every other player, to receive a cap to play for their country. I wanted to clarify that I am not and will never leave England.
Jason Roy intends to cancel his central England contract to sign a lucrative two-year deal with new Major League Cricket franchise Los Angeles Knight Riders
Roy has regularly been at the top of the league for England in 50-over cricket
Roy was a mainstay of England’s white ball revolution led by Eoin Morgan, who first won the 50-over World Cup at Lords four years ago.
But last summer he lost his place in the side and was left out of the squad for the Twenty20 World Cup last autumn, which England also won.
However, the 32-year-old was called back to the 50-over squad after the short World Cup and played nine one-day internationals against Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh last winter.
The ECB has assured Roy’s decision will not affect his chances of World Cup selection, although that claim will be severely tested in the months to come as they will be wary of setting a precedent that other players would can encourage leaving domestic cricket for franchise. tournaments abroad.
England teammates Alex Hales, David Willey and Reece Topley are all said to have similar offers from Major League Cricket franchises, though none have signed up yet.
Roy played a key role as England won the 50-over World Cup in 2019
He played for the Kolkata Knight Riders during the last Indian Premier League
Roy’s willingness to walk away from an ECB deal illustrates the threat to international cricket posed by the rise of T20 franchise leagues fueled by the massive growth of the Indian Premier League.
Mail Sport revealed this month that Mumbai Indians are preparing to offer Jofra Archer a 12-month contract that would take precedence over his ECB deal and Roy’s move reflects this trend as the LA Knight Riders are owned by his IPL team , Kolkata Knight Riders.
The inaugural Major League Cricket, which kicks off in Texas this summer, poses a particular threat to English cricket due to scheduling, with Mail Sport revealing the new competition will expand into August next year, leading to a clash with the Hundred.
Four of the six franchises in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Texas and Washington are owned by IPL teams offering salaries of up to 300,000, compared to a top rate of just 125,000 in the Hundred.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-12125819/Jason-Roy-never-walk-away-England-ending-ECB-deal-play-franchise-cricket.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chaos at Narendra Modi Stadium
- F Superclub Bollywood Night ft. DJ LEMON
- Jason Roy will ‘never walk away from England’ after ending his ECB deal to play franchise cricket
- FAST 2023: the Fatale line fuses an androgynous and feminine aesthetic to celebrate individuality
- Glide app not updating automatically from Google Sheets – Ask for help
- Can this man break the world record in 7 days?
- Downing St crash: Man arrested after crash with doors
- Lula has a new conversation with Xi Jinping on Ukraine
- Meet Jokowi, 30 US-ABC companies discuss investment and trade cooperation
- What sleepwalking teaches us about trauma
- Sunday, a concert for the benefit of Ugandan orphans
- Elections in Türkiye: what do Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu propose? | Election News