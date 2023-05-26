Colorado football sets a day ticket sales record





Chairs are in high demand to see the turnaround at the University of Colorado led by Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. At least, according to the rising ticket sales. The Buffalos sold 11,273 single-game tickets on Wednesday, the largest one-day total for individual games in team history. The school had already sold out its season ticket, marking the first time this had happened since 1996. Editors’ Picks 2 Related Demand has skyrocketed since Sanders took over the suppressed program in early December. Even the spring game – with snowy and cold conditions – was sold out. Sanders and his veteran coaching staff have their work cut out to turn around a program that went 1-11 last season. They have seen many players leave through the transfer portal, only to be replaced by a new crop of highly regarded recruits. Fall camp characters are as much about learning names and faces as they are new plays and systems. Colorado opens the season on the road at TCU on September 2 before hosting Nebraska the following weekend. The Buffalos will also play host to Colorado State (September 16), Southern California (September 30), Stanford (October 13), Oregon State (before returning home on November 4) and Arizona (November 11).

