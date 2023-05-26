Boys’ tennis: Ryder Broadbridge, No. 1 doubles makes return trip to the state for Verona | Sport

Connect with us

A trio of boy tennis players from Verona make a return trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.

Both Verona junior Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 singles and the Wildcats No. 1 doubles team of seniors Josh Bradley and Riley Sass finished fourth in the Madison West section on Wednesday, May 24 to punch their tickets.

It feels a lot better than last year because we know we’re going to make it now, Sass said. It feels better because we really worked for it.

Bradley and Sass lost in the subsection last year, but earned a state special qualifier. The Wildcat duo made it to the second round standings last year.

The state meeting begins Thursday, June 1 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Verona scored 18 points and finished sixth in the section. Middleton won the sectional team championship with 56 points and will advance to the team state tournament.

It’s always a good feeling knowing I made it to the state tournament, said Broadbridge. Not many people can say that. It is definitely an honor to play with some of the best players in the state. It would be great to go further than last year. If it’s not in the stars, then so be it.

Broadbridge (21-7) crossed by Tomah senior Joe Venner 6-0, 6-0 in a sectional quarterfinal. Broadbridge played most of the quarterfinals from the back baseline.

My strength is my speed, he said. I can get to every ball and track every ball. I like playing behind the baseline because I like waiting for the other person to miss. I feel that my stamina is better than many of the opponents I play and I am prepared to outlast them.

Madison West’s Ethan Yu then defeated Broadbridge 6-1, 6-1 in a semi-final. After dropping the first set to Madison Memorial’s Juan Gallego in a third-place match, Broadbridge won the second set before losing a 10-point tiebreaker in the third set. Gallego outlasted Broadbridge 3-6, 6-1, 10-4.

Broadbridge won his first-round match by state last season.

I don’t put expectations on myself, he said. It makes me play worse when I express expectations. I just play the sport I love. Nothing is going to change that.

Broadbridge entered the Big Eight Conference Tournament as the fifth seed and although he lost a three-set match to Sun Prairies Nikko Vilwock during the conference tournament, such matches against the top league prepared him for statehood.

It makes me a better tennis player to be able to play against the best in the state year-round, Broadbridge said. I play with him (Nikko) off season.

Bradley and Sass (15-14) defeated Onalaska junior Lucas Go and freshman Lewis Go 6-3, 6-3 in a sectional quarterfinal.

There was a bit of pressure, Bradley said. They also wanted to go to the state. It’s not like they would be slouchy.

The Hilltoppers relied on a lot of deep lobs. Sass excelled, falling away from the net and hitting a shot from above to clear most of the lobs.

We kept the ball in play and I think we could just hit it harder than them, Bradley said.

Sass had the mentality not to let the ball bounce.

When I knew they were going to lob it, I couldn’t let it bounce, Sass said. If it bounces, it went further than I wanted.

The Wildcats No. 1 doubles duo then lost a semifinal match to Madison Memorial senior Sam Weinbach and Gokul Kamath 6-1, 6-0. Madison West’s top doubles team consisting of Joey Kaji and Mason Dean defeated Bradley and Sass 6–3, 6–1 in a third-place matchup.

We will have more time to prepare, Bradley said. We know we are going and we will practice every day. We are trying to go further than last year.

