



The upcoming season will be held at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from July 13 to 30. Achanta Sharath Kamal (WR 51), the top ranked men’s sailor from India, and Asian Games bronze medalist Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (WR56), are among the four players retained by their respective franchises for Season 4 of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). Defending champions Chennai Lions have retained 10-time National Champion Sharath Kamal, while UTT Season 3 finalists Dabang Delhi TTC have decided to continue with Sathiyan at the forefront. India’s female star Manika Batra (WR39) has been retained by Bengaluru Smashers with the retention transfer coming from her former franchise, while Asian Games bronze medalist Manav Thakkar continues at U Mumba TT. I am very happy to have been retained by Dabang Delhi TTC for Season 4 of UTT and this will be my fourth consecutive season for Dabang Delhi. The most unforgettable moment was definitely winning the championship point for Dabang Delhi in season 2 and taking the UTT crown. I am eagerly looking forward to playing for the Delhi family again and winning the UTT this year, said Sathiyan Gnanasekaran after being detained by his team. Indian sports live coverage on Khel Now The franchise-based competition is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India. The upcoming season will feature six teams: Bengaluru Smashers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and U Mumba TT. At the recently concluded UTT Season 4 Coach Draft, where franchises were able to pick up two coaches each; attention now turns to building a six-player roster in the UTT Season 4 Player Draft to be held in Mumbai next month. A pool of 40 players will be available, from which each team can choose two foreigners, one male and one female, and four Indians, two males and two females. The competition will be streamed live on JioCinema and broadcast on Sports18 and is scheduled for July 13-30 at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. Follow Khel Now for more updates Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram and join our community Telegram.

