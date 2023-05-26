BCCI considering second-tier team for Afghanistan series | Cricket news







With the WTC final already demanding their full attention, senior players like Kohli and Rohit will need plenty of rest before embarking on the challenging tour of the West Indies, where all three formats of the game will be played. NEW DELHI: Contrary to previous reports suggesting that the proposed home series against Afghanistan would be canceled due to a tight schedule, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now considering the possibility of fielding a second-tier team for the series. This move is a means of providing much-needed rest for older players, including ODI and Test captains Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli prior to the West Indies tour.After an intense Indian Premier League ( IPL ) season that lasted almost two months, all Indian players will participate in the upcoming final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in England.With the WTC final already demanding their full attention, senior players like Kohli and Rohit will need plenty of rest before embarking on the challenging tour of the West Indies, where all three formats of the game will be played. Given the limited window available for the Afghanistan series, scheduled between June 20 and 30, the BCCI is considering shortening the series or converting it to a T20I or ODI series. The proposed side of the second series, directed by Hardik Pandaya would then be given the responsibility of representing India.

During his visit to India for the IPL finals, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Chairman Mirwais Ashraf will hold talks with the BCCI to finalize the details of the proposed white-ball series between the two countries . This meeting coincides with a scheduled meeting of the Asian Cricket Council, providing an ideal opportunity for both boards to finalize their plans.

After the conclusion of the IPL, the Indian team has a jam-packed schedule ahead.

While the coaching staff and some team members have already left for England to prepare for the WTC final against Australia, an extensive tour of the Caribbean is also in the offing. India will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies from July 12 to August 13. Next is expected to follow a three match T20I series in Ireland, mainly featuring IPL performers. Given the workload, even Hardik Pandya could get a rest from the Irish series, in view of the Asia cup.

The members of the Asian Cricket Council will meet during the IPL final to finalize the future of the 2023 Asia Cup. If the tournament is confirmed for September, it will further increase the workload of Indian players as they prepare for the highly anticipated 50-over World Cup scheduled for October-November.

With the current overcrowded calendar, there are already significant injuries to key players such as Jasprit Bumrah And Shreyas Iyer management is faced with the challenge of managing the workload of the players and ensuring adequate rest and recovery.

In addition, India will also play a three-match ODI series against Australia in September, further intensifying the team’s preparations for the World Cup. However, the BCCI faces logistical hurdles in planning the Afghanistan series, which was initially proposed to include three ODIs. Lack of time and the expiration of the Disney Star broadcasting deal contribute to this. Nevertheless, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed that this year’s media rights tender will proceed as planned, likely after the Australia series, following consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

The BCCI works diligently to navigate the complex scheduling issues and balance the players workload, needed rest, and preparation for crucial upcoming events. By considering the use of a second-tier team for the Afghanistan series, the board is aiming for optimal performance from its players and the fulfillment of obligations for various tournaments.

(with input from PTI)

