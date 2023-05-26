Aces On The Court: Girls Tennis Team Claims Conference Championship





Published: May 26, 2023 7:00 am

The Newtown High Schools girls’ tennis team captured the South-West Conference Championship in mid-May. We were so excited. After such a winning season with only one loss to Weston, beating them in the final was very rewarding, coach Maureen Maher said. Going into the individual tournament we had a player in each position. All seven positions qualified to enter the tournament, we had three number one seeds, the coach added. Together, as a team, we won enough points to clinch the SWC Championship. A total team effort. The Nighthawks had a totally big team effort all season. Maher and assistant coach Nancy Anderson had the challenging task of allocating spots in the lineup to a large field of players. It was a little more challenging this year with 20 players, but I couldn’t be happier. The places were discovered quite early. The players who were not at the top of our ladder were able to play a few matches and also play the extra players from the other teams. They’ve all definitely improved, Maher said. I told the whole team, whether you were a player playing or a player sitting on the sidelines cheering on his teammates, we all played a part in winning this championship. Between our teammates, great, great parents and coaches, we won this championship, the coach added. The Nighthawks will continue to play state tournaments, but either way that goes, the conference crown will be a memory the players will carry with them for years to come. We were very pleased that our seven seniors left with such a great season and an SWC title, said Maher. The singles lineup was led by undergrad sophomore Willow Assante-LaBash and freshman Nadia Andrew at the top of the ladder. A combination of players have come through with the senior class represented by Caitlin Briggs, Olivia Guizzo, Joey Libero, Molly Lyddy, Erin Marshall, Kristen Reisert and Madison Singlak. Andrew, Singlak and Sophia Dutsar all won singles titles in SWCs. Sports editor Andy Hutchison can be reached at [email protected]. The NHS girls’ tennis team won the SWC Championship. Sophia Dutsar is making a comeback in action this spring. Willow Assante-LaBash, left, and Nadia Andrew are Newtown’s top singles players. Bee photos, Hutchison Caitlin Briggs, left, and Kristen Reisert helped the Hawks win the SWC title. Willow Assante-LaBash competes this spring.

