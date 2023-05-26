Sports
The S’African government plans to bring table tennis to schools after the ITTF event in Durban
South Africa’s Deputy Minister for Sport, Arts and Culture, Nocawe Mafu, has said efforts will be aimed at popping table tennis in all schools in the country.
The minister who visited the ongoing Durban 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships on Thursday 25 May said she was impressed by what the South African Table Tennis Council (SATTB) led by Joe Carrim has put in place with support from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for the second World Championships since 1939 in Africa.
However, ITTF President Petra Sorling promised that the world organization would support SATTB’s efforts to make table tennis for everyone for life, which is the motto of ITTF.
According to the minister, the uniqueness of table tennis as a sport for everyone has endeared itself to South Africa.
First of all I would like to thank the South African Table Tennis Commission for bidding for the world to come here. We have been told that this is the second time the championships are coming to Africa,” said Mafu.
“But it is the first time in South Africa. And so far everyone we’ve talked to, whether it’s the executives, the players, is so happy and excited. I think some of them were afraid when they came here that they would come to South Africa. They have never been to South Africa, but everyone is happy first of all.
Second, of course, some of them complain about long journeys because South Africa is right in the deep end of Africa and there are no direct flights, but anyway, they can’t take away from the experience.
“We are quite happy as a country, if we are doing well. As it is about marketing the country around the world and sports as you can see it puts our country in the spotlight.
“It’s very good that South Africa is all there, it doesn’t matter what federation and sporting code we’re dealing with and at the moment table tennis is doing itself,” she added.
Apart from the physical benefit of table tennis, the minister said the organization of the tournament in Durban has helped Kwa Zule Natal’s economy.
We also visit schools because sport helps channel our children’s minds to make sure they are actually disciplined and doing things that can help them even in later stages.
We also encourage our youth to play table tennis as this is a big sport in the world and we also need to ensure that our schools maintain contact with those who understand the importance of table tennis as we may even have an African or world champion . coming from South Africa in the coming years, she was excited.
