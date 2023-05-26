Bolibruch advances to quarterfinal 100 meters hurdles at NCAA West Prelims





Live results SACRAMENTO, California, senior hurdler in the state of North Dakota Terezia Bolibruch extended her season by at least one race Thursday, highlighting the performance of the Bison women’s track and field team in the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds. Bolibruch advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals in the 100m hurdles, recording a time of 13.47 for 22nd in the first round. With the field reduced from 48 to 24, Bolibruch will race Saturday night at 8:15 PM CT / 6:15 PM PT for a trip to the NCAA Championships. Junior Salmata Korgho placed 27th in the 100-meter hurdles, clocking 13.60 for the second-fastest time of her career. She ends the season ranked No. 3 on the NDSU all-time list. Bison junior Grace Emineth placed 22nd in the long jump with a mark of 19-10.25 (6.05m). She entered the contest ranked 39th in the West, outperforming that by 17 places. Bailey Dierks (59.61) and Neil Graham (59.66) finished 28th and 29th in the 400m hurdles. Dierks was number 41 in the West entering the game, and Graham was in 46th. They finish the season ranked sixth and seventh in school history. freshman Alex Seagris finished 36th in the javelin with a throw of 146-11 (44.78 m). Kendra Kelly placed 44th in the 200 meter sprint with a time of 24.04. Competition continues Friday at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds with the second day of the men’s events. NDSU’s Jacob Rodin is scheduled to compete in the 800m National Quarterfinals at 9:05 PM CT / 7:05 PM PT.

