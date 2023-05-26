Moeen Ali, England’s latest target for US Major League Cricket





Moeen Ali is the latest England star to be targeted by US Major League Cricket and his Indian Premier League side plans to offer him a multi-franchise deal including joining Texas Super Kings. On Thursday, Jason Roy terminated his England contract to play in the United States, sparking fears that others would follow suit. And Moeen, unlike Roy, is a centrally contracted player sought by Texas owned Chennai Super Kings. Chennai also has a squad in the South African 20 league, the Joburg Super Kings, and wants to recruit Moeen to that squad as well. Texas attempted to sign Moeen for this season’s Major League Cricket tournament, but as a centrally signed England player, Moeen was not allowed to play. But Texas is hopeful that Moeen will be signed in time for the 2024 season. Moeen has a central contract until October 1. He is a vital part of England’s plans for this year’s 50-over World Cup in India, but could well pull out of the ODI match after the tournament. It could be a time when I think I’m done with it now, he said in March. The 2024 T20 World Cup will be played in June in the West Indies and America, and Moeen could still be involved in that competition. But the tournament could well be the natural end of his international career as England set out to regenerate their team after the T20 World Cup. Moeen turns 36 next month and would be nearly 39 years old by the time of the 2026 T20 World Cup. The 2024 edition of Major League Cricket kicks off shortly after the World Cup and Super Kings hope Moeen will play for Texas in the competition. Unless England changes its stance on centrally contracted players not being allowed to appear in Major League Cricket, which is unlikely given the clash with England’s domestic summer. Moeen is one of the most coveted T20 players in the world, highly regarded for his adaptability and selflessness. While known for his punching power, he can also be destructive against the pace, and is happy to move up or down as needed. His off-spin, used on both the new ball and the middle overs, provides vital balance for a side. Moeen is in his third season with Chennai and was the first Englishman to play on the winning side in the final in 2021. Moeen rejoined Warwickshire this season and is the captain of the Birmingham Bears, the side’s T20 team, in the T20 Blast. This year he did not play in South Africa’s T20 league but played in UAE’s ILT20 but Super Kings hopes he will be able to represent Joburg in future seasons too which means he will play all three Super Kings- will represent teams. Chennai Super Kings have already shown their intention to contact leading figures in their franchises in other T20 leagues. Chennais head coach Stephen Fleming fills the same role for both Joburg and Texas.

