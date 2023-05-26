‘I’m enjoying playing football again’ after an injury





The San Francisco 49ers opened their series of organized team activities with three healthy quarterbacks in tow – Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen – and the expectation that fourth, second-year pro Brock Purdy, would rejoin the others in some capacity next year. add. week when he begins a throwing program. Over the course of the 2022 campaign, Lance and Purdy, who each had their stints as San Francisco starters, suffered season-ending injuries that required surgical repair. For Lance, much of his pro career has consisted of some form of injury recovery. Lance suffered an index finger injury in his throwing hand during the preseason of his rookie year, which he stated changed his throwing mechanic in 2021. He then broke his ankle in week 2 of the 2022 season. It wasn’t until earlier this offseason that the quarterback was able to put it all behind him. “Probably by the end of March, I would say, when I was 100 percent,” Lance said. “The finger was probably a thing of the past during this whole rehab process. I felt like it got to that point, pretty close to that point, after my rookie year, after that off-season. “It’s been a great off-season for me, just being able to spend time finally playing football again, finally being with the boys again.” Since being cleared to play, Lance has taken advantage of this NFL downtime to train with the best, along with teammates and reigning Super Bowl LVII MVP, Patrick Mahomes. “I learned a lot. I was able to focus on the right things,” said Lance. “It’s been great to be around Patrick. To pick his brain and learn about the type of guy he is, how he spends his free time, off season and then more about his schedule in season.” During the 49ers’ first open OTA practice, it was Lance who took over as first-team reps from Darnold, but head coach Kyle Shanahan expects the replay breakdown to even out as practices progress. While it’s still early in Phase 3, the head coach is pleased with what he’s seen from his quarterbacks. “I thought they did a great job,” said Shanahan. “We just put our basic stuff on offense and defense and I thought it was two really good days for them.” Lance emphasized that during his off-season training he focuses on the intricacies of his game and enjoys the process of it all. “I just try to be where my feet are, try to live in this moment and be as present as possible,” Lance said. “It’s been great. “I really feel like I’m having fun playing football again. It’s hard those early years, my first year and especially last year. I thought I could get close to that point where I’m not so stressed anymore and I’m making worry and have a better understanding of attack and defense, and I finally feel like I can just have fun and enjoy it again.”

