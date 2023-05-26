French Open: Carlos Alcaraz “most exciting player to ever walk on a tennis court,” says Wilander





Clay-court titles in Barcelona and Madrid have set Carlos Alcaraz in good stead for a shot at the Roland-Garros crown, believes Mats Wilander. The preparation of the 20-year-olds was perfect, according to the three-time French Open champion, despite falling short at the Italian Open in Rome. Wilander has insisted that Alcaraz is in ideal shape, both physically and mentally, to aim for the vacant French Open trophy thanks to the absence of Rafael Nadal. Roland Garros Alcaraz, Medvedev to qualifiers; Djokovic starts against Kovacevic YESTERDAY AT 12:56 But the US Open champion faces a tough test in Novak Djokovic, who is seeking a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title. I actually think the preparation is perfect for Carlos Alcaraz, explains Wilander. Rome wasn’t that great, but he lost because his opponent hit incredibly hard and played a great game because he [Alcaraz] won in Barcelona and Madrid. I think [his] confidence is very high. He has [had] about two weeks, maybe even a little more to rest before he starts. The strange thing about Novak Djokovic, for example, is that the public, the fans and the media go to Roland-Garros, and of course everyone wants to witness a record being broken, but I think people want to witness a new champion. A new 20-year-old player in Carlos, about a new champion at Roland-Garros because Novak comes at a strange time. If it was just Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Sasha Zverev and that generation, I think most people would love to see Novak win, Wilander added. But because Carlos is there, I think most people want to see him win because we don’t know what to expect. Alcaraz, who recently regained his world No. 1 status, was beaten 6-3 7-5 by Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the Rome Masters, but before that he won the Indian Wells title, the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open leading up to Roland Garros. He beat Medvedev in the Indian Wells final and Tsitsipas in the Barcelona final – both in straight sets – and Wilander was full of praise for Alcaraz, who he believes is arguably one of the most exciting tennis players to ever walk a court. He said: People’s level of anticipation when they see Carlos Alcaraz play – I’ve never seen another tennis player where the fans are so excited about a tennis player, be it a male or a female player. To me, Carlos Alcaraz seems to be the most exciting tennis player to ever walk a tennis court, and maybe more because we don’t really know if he’s going to be a great champion or if he’s going to get stuck, maybe just win the US Open one time . – – – Stream the French Open 2023 live on discovery+ the Eurosport app and on eurosport.com Roland Garros Nadal is about to leave the top 100, but who else is in for a big drop after the French Open? YESTERDAY AT 09:52 Roland Garros Federer, Nadal and Djokovic perform ‘incredibly’, Alcaraz ‘has a long way to go’ – Schett 24/05/2023 AT 10:38 AM

