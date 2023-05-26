Quarter Finals Results: 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2023





~ Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Chandigarh 7-0 ~ ~Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Jharkhand 6-3~ New Delhi, May 25, 2023: The 2023 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship has reached the knockout stage. Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Madhya Pradesh advanced to the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament after beating their respective opponents in the quarter-finals on Thursday at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. In the first quarter-final match between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Chandigarh, the defending champions – Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Chandigarh 7-0 to book their place in the semi-finals of the prestigious 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2023 Uttar Pradesh Hockey player Ashu Maurya (28′, 38′, 60′) scored a stunning hat-trick. Rahul Rajbhar (16′), Satyam Pandey (37′), Ujjwal Pal (47′) and captain Ajeet Yadav (57′) also scored one goal each to secure an important win and a place in the semi-finals. Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Jharkhand 6-3 in the second quarter-final of the day to progress to the last four. Aashir Aadil Khan (6′, 36′, 37′, 52′) scored four goals in the game, putting his team in a good position. Ritendra Pratap Singh (15′) and Tushar Parmar (20′) also scored one goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Jolen Topno (17′), Bikram Soreng (30′) and Ghuran Lohra (33′) each scored one goal for Hockey Jharkhand. Hockey Haryana will take on Hockey Punjab later today for a place in the semi-finals, while Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey will face Hockey Association of Odisha in the fourth quarter-finals. Hockey Haryana defeated Goans Hockey 22-0 on Wednesday. Happy (13′, 32′, 49′, 53′), Rohit Singh (14′, 18′, 40′, 43′) and Amit (21′, 28′, 36′, 58′) each scored four goals to Hockey to put Haryana in front. Jitender (20′, 25′, 43′) scored three goals to keep his team ahead. Vinay (17′, 49′) and Sunil (23′, 34′) both scored two goals for Hockey Haryana, while Kuldeep (12′), Rahul (50′) and Neeraj (51′) scored one each. On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Hockey Unit defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 7-0. Vishal S (32′, 33′, 53′) scored a hat-trick for his team, while Sundarajith M (3′), Gowtham K. (13′), Mathesh M (45′) and Alagu Mohana Priyan A (46′) each scored one goal as they beat Le Puducherry Hockey. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 10-2 in the last game on Wednesday. Mithlesh Singh (36′, 40′, 58′) scored a hat-trick to put Hockey Andhra Pradesh in the lead. Srijan Yadav (5′, 44′), Ritesh Pandey (26′, 41′) and Shubham Rajbhar (28′, 56′) each scored a brace, while Ishan Jitendra Sukhdeve (54′) scored once for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey as they reached the knockout stages of the tournament. Meanwhile, Captain Gandi Chandu (42′) and Kotte Charan Kumar (52′) each scored one goal for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Please note that all matches of the 2023 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship will be broadcast live on FanCode. For all results and match updates, click on: https://hockeyindia.altiusrt.com/

