Jason Roy forfeits England contract to play in new US T20 cricket league | Twenty20

Jason Roy becomes the first current England player to sign up for the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) competition in the US after forfeiting the final months of his contract with the ECB. international selection. Roy has been signed to a two-year contract by Los Angeles Knight Riders and will travel to the US at the end of Surrey’s T20 Blast campaign.

I hope to play for England for many years to come, that remains my priority, Roy wrote in a statement. It benefits me as an English player to play competitive cricket as much as possible. To be clear, my priority is English cricket, especially with a World Cup just around the corner.

Los Angeles Knight Riders share ownership with Kolkata Knight Riders, the Indian Premier League franchise for whom Roy played this season. While the MLC schedule has not yet been released, he could play as many games for their teams this year as he did for Surrey, which would mark a significant step on the much-publicized path to year-round franchise contracts.

However, his county expects to maintain his primary allegiance and if they qualify for Blasts finals day, played two days after the start of the MLC on July 15, his departure would be postponed. The MLC Twenty20 competition ends on July 30, two days before the start of the Hundred and Three before Roy was scheduled to play his first Oval Invincibles match at Lords.

No England qualified player can play in a foreign league without being issued a Certificate of No Objection by the ECB, and after what Roy described as clear and supportive talks with the governing body, was happy to oblige. In a statement, the ECB said it did so on the condition that he surrender the remainder of his incremental contract and that it is absolutely confident Jason is committed to English cricket.

Roy is not the only player with an ECB contract that MLC teams have contacted. David Willey has so far rejected approaches, not wanting to jeopardize his possible involvement in this fall’s 50-over World Cup, while Reece Topley has also been probed but is recovering from the dislocated shoulder that ruled him out of the IPL . Topley has missed much of last year through several injuries and is keen to play as much cricket as possible for the teams that want him, but he will have to prove his fitness before making any new commitments.

Roy, 32, has become a key player for England’s white ball team since his debut in 2014 and was part of the team that won the 50-over World Cup in 2019. T20 squad for the World Cup in Australia, which England also won, and relegated from a full central contract to an incremental contract.

These deals are worth around £70,000 and are aimed at players who may be playing for England on a less predictable basis. They are considerably less lucrative than the rumored 300,000 Roy has been offered for perhaps just five weeks of work over two years in the US.