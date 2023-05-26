Baseball Tournament: Summary of Day 3





TOURNAMENT CENTRAL OMAHA, Neb.— Iowa and Maryland advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament, while Michigan State kept its season alive as day three ended with a walk-off homer in extra innings. Game 6: Michigan State 6, Rutgers 4 Michigan State avoided elimination with a 6-4 victory over Rutgers to send home the tournament’s Scarlet Knights (33-23). Short stop Mitch Jebb collected three hits and Brock Vradenburg drove in two runs. Wyatt Rush came in relief and threw 4.2 shutout innings to improve the season for the Spartans to 5-0. Michigan State (33-21) faces Nebraska (32-22-1) Friday at 7 p.m. Game 7: Iowa 9, Indiana 4 Iowa became the first team to win two games at the tournament with a 9-4 come-from-behind victory over Indiana. The Hawkeyes trailed 4-1 going into the seventh inning before exploding with four runs fueled by Kyle Huckstorf’s three-run double. Indiana starter Luke Sinnard threw six solid innings, giving up one unearned run and five hits, while striking out five. Iowa (41-13) will play again on Saturday against an opponent yet to be determined. Game 8: Maryland 2, Nebraska 1 (10) In a low-scoring affair delayed an hour and a half by weather, Maryland won 2-1 against Nebraska in ten innings in front of 8,340 spectators at Charles Schawb Field. Nick Lorusso deposited a walk-off homer over the left field fence to support a Terrapin pitching staff that allowed only four hits. Starter Nick Dean gave up one run in 6.1 innings and Jason Savacool closed to clinch the win. Maryland (39-19) will learn tomorrow who it will play against on Saturday.

