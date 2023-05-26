Sports
2023 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings and Levels | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
A class of its own: Travis Kelce has spent his NFL career separating himself from the pack as the best tight end in fantasy football.
Options outside of Kelce: Over there there will still be several options that can land weekly TE1 appearances as artists begin to seriously target the position.
Check out the other 2023 positional fantasy levels: Running backs, quarterbacksAnd wide receivers!
Estimated reading time: 9 minutes
Breaking down fantasy football rankings into tiers helps fantasy managers better understand what separates each group and how to rate each player in position for the upcoming season.
Be sure to check out the rank page for updates as the off-season progresses.
TIER 1: The Travis Kelce Low
Having a top tier with only one player is usually a recipe for disappointment, unless that player is Travis Kelce. The Chiefs’ tight end and the word “disappointment” just don’t go together: He has finished as the PPR TE1 in six of the past seven years, with his lowest finish coming at TE2.
Weekly, Kelce’s worst PPR finish last season was TE15, and he gave fantasy managers 11 top-five finishes. No other tight end had more than seven.
Of tight ends to see a minimum of 30 goals in 2022, The Chiefs ranked second in yards per route (2.23) and saw nearly nine goals per game (8.8. No other tight end managed to average of 7.5.
Kelce’s 18.6 points per game led the ranking. The next closest tight end, George Kittelaveraging only 13.5, making the gap between Kelce and his peers wider than any other position.
Tier 2: The talent and target share to be TE1s
