Tennis injuries pose serious challenges for top players

It wasn’t long before Alexander Zverev only to realize that his situation was dire.

After hours of scintillating shots, Zverev and Rafael Nadal were on the verge of starting a second tiebreaker in their semifinals at last year’s French Open.

But suddenly Zverev ran wide for a forehand, rolled his right ankle on its side and let out a roar. He stumbled to the ground, red clay caked to the back of his black sleeveless top, and took his ankle in his hands.

I immediately knew I was done because my ankle was actually three times the size of normal, Zverev said over the phone about the injury that kept him out of tennis for the rest of 2022 and left his ATP No. 2 ranking outside the top to fail. 20. It was not a nice feeling.