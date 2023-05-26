Local resident on his way to Italy for the World Cup inline hockey

“It would be really nice to see the game expand and grow… I’ve played all three types of hockey and like inline the most,” says Tristan Munro

Innisfil resident Tristan Munro says he is “honored” to be a member of the Veterans 45+ Team Canada for Inline Hockey as he and his teammates head to Brunico, Italy to represent the country in the sport’s World Cup .

The Veterans 45+ Team Canada is currently ranked fourth in the world and will be seeking the coveted gold medal and world champion title. They will face two formidable teams – the Czech Republic and then the United States – when the tournament kicks off on Monday, May 29.

Although this is Munro’s first time on Team Canada, he says he knows all the skills, teamwork, determination and dedication it takes to take first place. He was previously part of Team Ontario’s squad that won gold in California’s Winternationals Over-45 division last year.

Munro has been playing inline hockey since he was a teenager. Devoted to the game, he played extensively throughout the year when he attended university in Australia for two years.

“Jamie Visser, a Team Canada regular, was on my first inline team in 1994 when the sport first started,” he said. “It’s kind of cool that 29 years later we’re both representing Canada at the same event.

“We’ve played together a few times over the years, but it will be nice to catch up again in Italy,” added Munro. I am proud of each of them and honored to wear the same jersey.

Munro, who regularly travels to Toronto to play inline hockey, says he hopes the sport will attract avid players in Simcoe County so that the love of the game can blossom closer to home.

“Since I moved to Innisfil about five years ago, I had noticed that ice hockey and ball hockey are quite big in the area, but I couldn’t find Inline anywhere,” he said. “I have traveled to the GTA to play inline leagues or pick-up hockey and stay involved in the game.

“It would be great fun to see the game expand and grow in the Innisfil, Barrie area. I’ve played all three types of hockey and like inline the best. I’m sure others will too,” added Munro please.

Munro urges potential players to check out Canada in line for more information about the sport. He explained that there are notable differences when comparing inline hockey to ice hockey. For example, inline hockey teams play four-on-four – while ice hockey teams play five-on-five, of course – and there is no icing or offside.

He also explained that inline hockey goalies have less lateral movement than their on-ice counterparts, so more goals are scored per game than what might be expected in ice hockey.

Playing inline hockey in Europe is also different from playing in North America. While the rink length is the same, international rinks are 15 feet (4.5 m) wider and the nets tend to be smaller than those in North America.

“On an international level, I know that inline hockey has been considered for the Olympics,” said Munro. “A petition is currently circulating to add it to the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. It’s a mystery to me how this hasn’t become an Olympic sport yet. Inline hockey would be a huge lottery and would attract a lot of big names.

“Many current and former NHLers, as well as global professional and semi-pro players, play inline hockey. Even the newest upcoming No. 1 draft pick, Connor Bedard, is also a star inline player in the Vancouver leagues,” he added.

Munro, who has been shortlisted for Team Canada in the past, is understandably excited to represent Canada next week, and with teammates as committed to the game as he is, residents of Innisfil are invited to watch his lifelong dream come true on the Masters Inline World Hockey Association’s website click here.