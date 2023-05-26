Cricket Ireland defends decision to rest Josh Little for England Test





Cricket Ireland have defended the absence of star bowler Josh Little from next week’s Lord’s Test against England, stating that the match is not a “top event”. The 23-year-old left arm is one of Irish cricket’s hottest properties, signing a deal worth more than £400,000 with Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League this year. But he will be conspicuous for his absence when his country play only their second Test against England, having asked for a break from his busy white-ball schedule. Test cricket champions will see that as a worrying signal at a time when the most prestigious form of the game is being squeezed from all sides by franchise tournaments, but for Ireland the matter is clearer. The World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe in June and July has a clear priority over a stand-alone showpiece in the home of cricket. CI’s high performance director Richard Holdsworth explained: “What we need to understand is that while we’re incredibly proud to be playing England at Lord’s… it’s a special occasion, but it’s not a top event. “Going to a World Cup qualifier where only 10 teams can qualify for the World Cup is still the biggest priority in the game as far as we are concerned. Josh has been on the road for almost five months, which in itself is physically and mentally very exhausting. “Josh initially asked us if he could have a rest period before the World Cup qualifier. Our management team and selectors discussed the matter in detail and amicably agreed that it was in the best interest of Josh and the team. “We made it very clear at the start of our latest strategy that our top events would be white-ball cricket. A member with the funding we have simply cannot commit to three formats of the game, that is financially impossible.” Story continues Holdsworth also suggested that Little’s steady diet of T20 cricket in recent times may have meant he was undercooked for the rigors of a Test match. “Bowing four overs is not good enough to prepare a cricketer for Test cricket, where he could bowl more than 20 overs a day in two innings,” he said. “We didn’t feel physically that he would really be ready for that because he hadn’t had any preparation.” With more domestic leagues than ever before and a lack of financial clout to match them, Ireland could face even more tough decisions as their first-choice players land tournament deals. That’s a fact not lost on Holdsworth, who added: “This is a whole new world for us and the players, it will definitely challenge everyone. “All of our players who have played franchise cricket have learned a lot about how to balance that and get the best out of themselves for Ireland, but it’s a challenge.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/cricket-ireland-defends-decision-rest-101320352.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos