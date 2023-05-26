Toledo teacher has long hosted its 21st annual football camp





TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) — A Toledo educator and former football star continues his mission to give back to youth. Fueled by his strong sense of service, Dr. Carnel Smith kicking off his 21st annual football camp. With decades of support, encouragement and inspiration from young people in the Toledo area, the camp’s mission continues to teach much more than offensive and defensive soccer skills. We also want to teach social skills. So we learn that every day based on the words of the day. It may be respect. It can be discipline. It can be character. All these words all fit with football and we believe football in sport in general is a great metaphor for life, said Dr. Smith. The free camp is for boys in third through eighth grade. It is not a contact camp but a safe place for children to fall in love with the sport. There are a lot of kids here who have never played soccer and never will, and they come to get the social skills to make the interactive move, said Dr. Smith. It builds confidence in what we often see. Trust is built in those children who eventually become leaders. And sometimes they catch a bug and become players. Dr. Smith said the youth are tired of the violence in the streets of Toledo and want to be part of something positive. That’s why the community has to come together and we work together. I’ve been working with other agencies on their youth summer program, so the week of June 12 or June 16, many of those who have young men in the third through eighth grades will bring them here to be part of the camp . It will cost all of us because our children desperately need all of us, Dr. Smith said. The first 100 children receive a free book bag and shirt. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Include the title when you click here to report it. Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

