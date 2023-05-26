Table tennis player Gambina lashes out at MOC, SportMalta after GSSE omission

Says Malta buys foreign players to win medals with no planned long term investment

Table tennis player Andrew Gambina has made a hit with the Maltese Olympic Committee and SportMalta after his absence from Team Malta for the upcoming Games of the Small States of Europe in 2023.

The biennial Games kick off on Monday, with the opening ceremony at the Floriana Granaries and Sweden-based Gambina omitted from the table tennis squad.

In fact, the Malta team for the 2023 GSSE will see the introduction of four foreign players, namely Camela Iacob, Dmitrji Prokopcov, Renata Strbikova and Felix Wetzel.

These players were eligible to compete for Malta at the Games after being issued a Maltese passport based on sporting merit.

Gambina said he is disappointed his omission had nothing to do with his results, saying the foreign players, who have no connection to Malta, were simply brought in to win medals, without giving anything back to the sport.

I was recently left out of the squad for minor nation games with two other Maltese players and two foreigners (with no connection to Malta) being nominated to be part of Team Malta, Gambina wrote on its Facebook page.

I only wish my friends luck, even though my omission was not based on results, but rather on how close you were to certain decision makers within the sport.

The foreigners representing Malta, who, as I said before, have no connection with the island, will show up for the games, pocket a huge sum of money and then leave, contributing 0% to Malta and its development of Maltese table tennis.

A common argument from MOC and SportMalta is that everyone is doing it (buying foreigners to represent their country), so are we. This argument is simply not true. Not everyone does, no.

The foreigners who play for countries other than their own have either lived in that country for a long time or have family ties to that country. The foreigners we bring in are none of the above.

Gambina said that if it were true that those associations that win medals on the GSSE will receive more money, he described this view as absurd.

Another argument I have heard is that winning medals will give the sports federation, the Malta Table Tennis Association (MTTA) more funding in this case from the sports authorities like MOC and Sport Malta, Gambina which trade floats with Swedish side Lidan BTK.

If this is how government funding works, then it’s absurd. To win medals (without buying them like we do for these Games) you have to invest in the youth and support these athletes through thick and thin.

It is a long term investment and does not guarantee success, but it gives us Maltese the chance to take pride in achieving success.

For those who pride themselves on calling themselves Maltese and wish nothing but the best for their country, the table tennis event at the Small Nations Games is not for you.

It’s just a show being staged, with foreigners at the centre, so that MOC and SportsMalta can claim how successful they are, when the reality is very little investment in athletes and facilities on site.