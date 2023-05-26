Good first day for WROW at NCAAS as 1V8, 2V8 advance to A/B Semis





PENNSAUKEN, NJ The University of Pennsylvania women’s rowing team has completed its first day of competition at the NCAA Championships, and all three Quakers boats are in a position to meet or better their seed heading into Saturday’s semifinals. The Varsity Eight triumphed in their heat Friday morning and advanced to the A/B Semifinals, while the Second Varsity Eight also earned a spot in the A/B Semifinals. That means those teams will continue to hunt for a national championship and will race Saturday for a spot in Sunday’s Grand Finals. Meanwhile, the Varsity Four nearly stunned the field in their five-boat heat on Friday morning, just missing out on a top-three finish. Instead, they’ll row in the C/D Semifinals on Saturday with the aim of advancing to the Third Final, where they can still improve on their 15th seed. Varsity Eight Great start to the weekend for this group. The fourth-placed Quakers were the best placed in their series and showed why with an impressive performance, winning the race with a time of 6:28.454 over the 2,000 meter course of the Cooper River. Penn and fifth-placed Yale got off to a fast start and quickly reached open water on the rest of the field in the six-boat race. The Quakers eventually pulled away from the Bulldogs and had open water on their Ivy rivals by the time they reached 1500 yards. That held the rest of the way, Penn’s time bettering Yale (6:33.358) by nearly five seconds. SMU crossed the line third, in 6:38.610, to reach the final A/B semifinal. Indiana (6:47.844), George Washington (6:58.684) and Navy (7:01.034) rounded out the field to advance to the semifinals of Saturday’s C/D. Second Varsity Eight The new setup, which eliminated Friday afternoon rematches, took some of the pressure off this boat that was bitten by Virginia a year ago and forced to make an extra row. Despite the new format, the top three boats in each heat advanced directly to the A/B semi-finals. Penn was neck and neck with third-seeded Texas through the 500, before the Longhorns opened things up in the second 500 and held onto that advantage the rest of the way with a winning time of 6:40.964. Penn and 11th-seeded Virginia quickly determined they would be the other boats to advance, but the Quakers used a strong finish in the last 500 to clock 6:44.428 and beat the Cavaliers (6:45.574) by slightly more than a second. Syracuse (7:03.182), George Washington (7:21.244) and Jacksonville (7:31.150) completed the race and will compete in the C/D Semifinals on Saturday morning. Varsity Four Penn, 15th overall in this division, was fourth in his five-boat race, but gave the 10th-placed SMU all it could handle in the race for the final A/B semifinal. The Quakers and Mustangs were neck and neck over the 2,000 yard course, SMU holding onto the narrowest lead, eventually beating Penn by just over three seconds. SMU’s time was 7:42.189 while Penn’s was 7:45.575. Second-placed Yale (7:23.491) and seventh-placed Washington (7:27.245) left little doubt that they would move up, nearly 15 seconds between the top two boats and third-place SMU. Gonzaga (8:23.109) was a distant fifth in the race. SATURDAY SCHEDULE (UPDATED) |Watch live |Live results |Pen Fern (PDF) 8:36am – Varsity Eights Semifinal (A/B 1)

(via lanes 1-6) #12 SMU | #1 Princeton | #4 Penn | #2 Texas | #11 Cal | #7 Syracuse 9:24am – Second Varsity Eights Semifinal (A/B 1)

(via lanes 1-6) #13 Michigan | #6 Penn | #1 Yale | #5 Stanford| #7 Cal | #8 State of Ohio 9:48am – Varsity Fours Semifinals (C/D 3)

(via lanes 1-5) #21 Jacksonville | #17 Indiana | #13 Syracuse | #15 Penny | #19 Navy #FightOnPenn

