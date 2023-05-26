Sports
Shubman Gill: The ‘prince’ of Indian cricket rewrites record books with explosive barrel against MI
In the match, Gill brought up his third century of the current IPL season. He scored 129 runs in just 60 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours and 10 sixes. His runs had a strike rate of 215.00.
He has become the batsman with the second highest number of centuries in a single IPL season. The highest number of centuries is scored in an IPL season by Virat Kohli (4 in 2016) and Jos Buttler (4 in 2022).
Gill is the seventh player to score an IPL hundred in the play-offs and, at the age of 23 years and 260 days, is the youngest to do so.
He also holds the record for the joint fastest century in an IPL playoff match. His barrel came in 49 balls just like the barrel of his current opening partner Wriddhiman Saha who came in 49 balls while playing for Punjab Kings in the final of IPL 2014 against Kolkata Knight Riders.
His century is also the 150th fifty-plus score in IPL 2023. The league’s current season has witnessed the most number of fifty-plus scores. Previously, the 2022 edition of IPL held this record, with a total of 118 such scores.
Gill has three centuries in IPL, the most by any batsman in the league’s history at age 23 or under. Gill currently holds the Orange Cap in IPL 2023. He has scored 851 runs in 16 matches at an average of 60.78, with three centuries and four fifties. His best score is 129. His runs have a strike rate of 156.43.
Now Gill has the third highest number of runs in a single IPL season and could also play the final. The highest points in an IPL season are scored by Virat Kohli (973 points in 2016 for RCB) and Jos Buttler (863 points in 2022 for RR). Gill has overtaken David Warner’s tally of 848 runs in the 2016 season to move into the top three.
Gill also has the highest score in an IPL playoff match, overtaking Virender Sehwag’s 122 against Chennai Super Kings in qualifier 2 in 2014.
Gill has the second highest score in an IPL inning by an Indian player. The highest score in IPL by an Indian is that of KL Rahul in 2020 IPL against RCB against whom he played a 132* strike. Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest score in IPL, with 175* in 66 balls for RCB against Pune Warriors India in 2013.
Gill’s total of 10 sixes is also the highest by any player in an IPL playoff inning. Earlier, Saha held this record and hit eight sixes against KKR in his knockout of 115 against KKR in the IPL 2014 final. He has hit 33 sixes in IPL 2023. This is the second highest in the tournament next to RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis, who has hit 36 sixes.
Gill has hit 78 fours and 33 sixes in IPL 2023. He has the fourth highest IPL cap in a season with a total of 111 hits over the boundary line. Jos Buttler had 128 borders in 2022, Virat Kohli had 122 borders in 2016, and Warner had 119 borders in 2016.
He also has the second best border count by an Indian player in an IPL season, next to Virat Kohli (122 in 2016).
Coming to the match, punches from Gill, Sai Sudarshan (43) and skipper Hardik Pandya (28*) helped post GT to 233/3 after being batted first by MI.
Piyush Chawla and Akash Madhwal got a wicket each. (ANI)
