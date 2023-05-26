ASU’s Kenny Dillingham too high?





The sports news recently ranked the coaches in college football for the 2023 season and the site showed some respect for freshman Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham, who is also head coach for the first time. Dillingham is number 56 on the list, behind only Nebraska’s Matt Rhule at number 46 (who has a track record as a college head coach) and ahead of Colorado’s Deion Sanders at number 59 (who went 27-6 in three seasons at Jackson State before taking the job of the Buffaloes) among the highest-ranked freshman head coaches. Dillingham, 33, was the offensive coordinator with Oregon last season. Interestingly, Dillingham is also ahead of Arizona’s Jedd Fisch, who comes in at number 74 in the rankings. More:Kenny Dillingham coach hire from ASU football gets critical acclaim: ‘Home-run addition’ Where Kenny Dillingham is among the Pac-12 coaches The ASU coach ranks eighth among Pac-12 coaches, behind USC’s Lincoln Riley (7), Utah’s Kyle Whittingham (9), Washington’s Kalen DeBoer (23), Oregon’s Dan Lanning (25), UCLA’s Chip Kelly (26), Jonathan of Oregon State Smith (40) and Jake Dickert (51) of Washington State. Not bad for a starting head coach. California’s Justin Wilcox (60) and Stanford’s Troy Taylor (69) are also behind Dillingham in the rankings, along with Sanders and Fisch. More:ASU Football Prediction: Sun Devils will win just 3 games in 2023 under Kenny Dillingham How the college football coach rankings were determined for 2023 Bill Bender explained the methodology for his college football coaches’ rankings as follows: “SN looks at a coach’s overall record, current school record, and three-year record to gauge that ranking. Of course, career achievements, program expectations, and the old ‘This man or this man’ arguments also come into play. It’s not a perfect science, but it’s our science and we’ve been doing it longer than (Nick) Saban’s reign at the top.” With not much going on for Dillingham, it’s interesting that he debuts so high on the list, which has a Top 5 from Alabama’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, and Ohio State’s Ryan Day. Is Dillingham too high for a freshman coach at ASU and a freshman head coach? More:ASU’s Kenny Dillingham over Arizona’s Jedd Fisch? Fans are tearing down the rankings of Pac-12 football coaches Reach Jeremy Cluffat[email protected].Follow him on Twitter@Jeremy_Cluff. Support local journalism: Subscribeazcentral. comToday.

