Canadian Coyote trades hockey stick for record-breaking bat | Sport

It didn’t take Robin Villeneuve long to show the world what he can do with a baseball.

I started playing baseball when I was 10 years old because of my grandfather and hit a home run the first at bat of my life, the Weatherford College sophomore first baseman/left-handed pitcher recalled.

I remember it like it was yesterday, the feeling of hitting a home run is the best feeling ever. And when I hit my first one, I knew I was going to love this sport.

My grandfather will always be a big part of my baseball career. He knows a lot and always gives me some tips when I’m having a hard time.

His grandfather is no doubt proud of what Villeneuve is accomplishing with the Coyotes. He is a key part of the World Cup’s first-ever run to the NJCAA Division I World Series, which begins Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado. He has broken two school records so far this season: home runs (24, fifth in the nation) and RBI (96, second nationally).

Off season I worked hard in the gym to increase my strength and changed my swing a bit. I feel more confident with this swing, he said.

He has also been a major reason why the Coyotes are enjoying the best season in their history, 50-9 overall, conference champions and region V champions.

And Villeneuve and his teammates gave Coyotes coach Jeff Lightfoot his 800th career win this season.

Ironically, Villeneuve did not play baseball in high school because his school in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada did not have a team. Instead, he played hockey, which he says helped him become a better baseball player.

Hockey helped with my fitness and athletic side, he said. My hometown has always been a hockey town because we were very good most years. When I played, we were always in the top three teams in the county, and a few of my ex-teammates and close friends were drafted into the NHL.

So how did a high school hockey player end up at Weatherford College? Well, even though his high school didn’t have a team, Villeneuve played baseball with a traveling team that happened to be coached by former Coyote standout Yannick Bergeron.

Yannick told me really good things about Weatherford and said if I want to go to a junior college, Weatherford is the best place to go, Villeneuve said.

Bergeron also told him about perhaps the most popular food among Weatherford College students. It has certainly become Villeneuve’s favourite.

The best food has to be Whataburger, he said with a chuckle.

In fact, his favorite part of being in Texas, he said, is the food. He can order to his heart’s content now that he’s mastered the English language, which he says was his biggest challenge upon arrival – the first time he set foot in the Lone Star State.

My biggest adjustment was definitely speaking English. Last year I had to learn English, he said.

Villeneuve, the first member of his family to play a sport in college, is a business administrator.

I want to have my own business when I’m old, he said with a smile.