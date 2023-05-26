Houston Dynamo FC hosts Austin FC at Shell Energy Stadium





The Dynamo caps off a two-game homestand on Saturday when they host Austin FC at Shell Energy Stadium.

Houston looks set to build momentum after scoring four goals in Tuesday’s victory over Minnesota United FC in the Round of 16 of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The team also earned its eighth clean of the year on Tuesday. Aliyu Ibrahim scored his first goal for the club in that game and had an assist on the final goal of the night. Corey Baird finished with a hat-trick, the first of his career, and led the team to the next round of the tournament. Houston travels to Bridgeview, Illinois on June 6 to face Chicago Fire FC in the quarterfinals.

Defenseman Erik Sviatchenko made his Dynamo debut on Tuesday, playing 45 minutes in the 4-0 win over Minnesota. Wearing the captain’s armband for the match, Sviatchenko finished with one clearance, winning both of his aerial duels.

This is the second in-state rival the Dynamo faces in a week after Houston took a point in the Texas Derby on May 20. Dynamo captain Hector Herrera found Thor Ulfarsson on a corner kick to secure a point in the final minutes of regulation FC Dallas last weekend in Frisco. Ulfarsson has now scored two goals this month and looks set to earn key minutes as the team navigate weekday fixtures over the next three weeks.

Herrera and Amine Bassi scored for the Dynamo in the 2-0 win over Austin FC on 18 March, the first meeting of the season between the two teams. The Dynamo come in with a 2-1-0 (WLD) record against Austin at home and go in search of their first Copa Texas victory. The last meeting of the year is scheduled for June 24 in Austin.

Austin was eliminated from the Open Cup on Wednesday by losing 2-0 at home to Chicago. The team went into Wednesday’s game with back-to-back league wins after beating Seattle Sounders FC on the road and Toronto FC at home. Those two triumphs gave Austin a one-point lead over ninth in the Western Conference.

The Dynamo will begin a three-game road trip on Wednesday, May 31 when they take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 9:30 PM CT. Houston will return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, June 10 to take on LAFC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstondynamofc.com/news/houston-dynamo-fc-host-austin-fc-at-shell-energy-stadium The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos