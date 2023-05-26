Former Cricket Scotland chairman attacks ‘fatally flawed’ racism report

The former chairman of Cricket Scotland has scathingly criticized last year’s inquiry into racism in sport, calling the report “fatally and irreparably flawed” and urging the Scottish Government to launch an independent inquiry into how sat together.

Tony Brian, who was Cricket Scotland chairman between 2015 and 2022, has submitted a document entitled “complaints and whistleblower’s disclosures” to SportScotland, the body that oversaw the publication of the Changing the Boundaries report in July 2022. His findings have also been copied to the First Minister of Scotland and Audit Scotland.

Brian claims flaws in the report mean that the accusation of institutional racism against Cricket Scotland, which led to the board resigning en masse, could not be accepted. He has also asked for the administrative body to be released from special measures.

“We now know that SportScotland’s so-called ‘independent’ report was flawed from the outset and a gross waste of large amounts of public money,” said Brian. “The results of the freedom of information requests and the in-depth analysis of the report and its methodology now clearly show that it was a deeply flawed report with a predetermined outcome, conducted by ill-equipped and conflicted reviewers who lack proper forensic investigations. or even to speak to many relevant persons.”

Editors’ Picks

1 Related

Scottish cricket continues to grapple with the fallout from the Changing the Boundaries report, which identified 448 examples of alleged institutional racism and found that Cricket Scotland had failed 29 of the 31 tests used to gauge the magnitude of the problem.

In March, Brian’s successor as chairman, Anjan Luthra, resigned after just six months in the role, citing disagreements over how SportScotland wanted to run the game. Cricket Scotland has yet to replace Luthra and is currently run by an interim director who was appointed last month.

Brian’s case file argues that Cricket Scotland not only lost “up to £1 million” in wasted public spending on the investigation, but also “missed out on “tens of millions of pounds in potential investment” through the ICC, with publication of the report prompting Scotland to apply for a become a full member, unlocking further funding.

Central to Brian’s critique of the report is the role of Plan4Sport, which has carried out the assessment of Scottish cricket on behalf of SportScotland. Plan4Sport is described in the file as “a small three-person consultancy operating from a residential address in Staffordshire”, which had previously worked for SportScotland – and was therefore not fully independent.

Ten months later, the 448 cases of discrimination and 31 indicators of institutional racism have not been published. Following a Freedom of Information request, SportScotland revealed that it “did not validate or oversee the methodology or findings”.

Brian claims that key witnesses were not called for an interview and that evidence of “positive experiences with inclusion” was not given any weight. It is also suggested that Plan4Sport had previously worked with Cricket Scotland on the equality, diversity and inclusion framework, and had not raised concerns about discrimination.

In response, SportScotland issued the following statement: “The continued refusal of people to accept the findings of Changing The Boundaries is a cause for concern. The denial of racism is an obstacle to racial equality and is further damaging the sport that so many people in communities across the country love it.

“The findings of the Changing The Boundaries report were fully accepted by the previous Cricket Scotland Board, which made several apologies for the racism and discrimination problems within the sport. The governing body is now fully committed to implementing all the recommendations in the report and we will continue to support them during the rebuilding process.

“We have complete confidence in how the review of Changing The Boundaries has been conducted and will not be conducting any further reviews.”