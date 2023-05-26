Ready for success with talented roster and high expectations





Anticipation for the upcoming college football season is mounting and the Penn State Nittany Lions are already making headlines. The recent announcement of the Athlon Sports’ 2023 All-Big Ten football teams revealed that many Penn State players have earned preseason All-Big Ten honors. Of the twelve Nittany Lions named, four standouts have been awarded first-team All-Big Ten status. First and Second Team All-Big Ten Front-runner on offense is Olu Fashanu, an exceptional offensive tackle who has been recognized as a first-team All-Big Ten player. Widely regarded as one of the top players in college football, Fashanu is already considered one of the nation’s top prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft. With his remarkable skills and potential, Fashanu will make a significant impact in the upcoming season and this is a major reason why many consider this to be the best offensive line in James Franklin’s tenure. Three Nittany Lions have also earned well-deserved recognition on the second-team All-Big Ten list. A sophomore running back and former five-star recruit, Nicholas Singleton is notable for his exceptional skills in both running and kick return. His explosive speed and game skills make him a threat at every touch. Joining him is KeAndre Lambert-Smith, an impressive wide receiver known for his accurate route running and dependable hands. Lambert-Smith’s athleticism and talent for big plays make him a valuable asset to the Nittany Lions offense. On the defensive side, Adisa Isaac has made an impression as a disruptive force on the defensive line, using his strength and agility to disrupt opposing attacks. Third and Fourth Team All-Big Ten Penn State continues to make its mark on the All-Big Ten list with the addition of Kaytron Allen, a very talented running back who adds tremendous value to the team. While Allen may not have received as much fanfare as some of his conference colleagues, his contributions on the field are undeniable. One factor that makes Allen so effective, and vice versa, is the presence of his mate Singleton in the backfield. The duo forms a powerful and dynamic combination through their complementary running styles. Allen’s agility, vision and powerful bursts perfectly complement Singleton’s explosive speed and elusiveness. Together, Allen and Singleton form a deadly duo, ready to continue destroying the Big Ten defenses with their unparalleled synergy and skill. Penn State’s representation on the All-Big Ten list continues to shine with the addition of four additional Nittany Lions, featuring both two offensive and two defensive players. Key to the offensive starters is Drew Allar, an impressive true sophomore quarterback who was hailed as a five-star recruit. The not-so-quiet buzz around Allar’s untapped potential has sparked interest, as his imposing physical presence and well-rounded skills fit seamlessly with Penn State’s demands. The season ahead is a pivotal time for the young quarterback to showcase his abilities, leave a lasting impact on the field and propel the team to new achievements. In addition, the inclusion of offensive lineman Caedan Wallace in the fourth-team All-Big Ten lineup highlights the team’s improved depth in the offensive line, addressing a previously identified area for improvement. Completing the preseason All-Big Ten selections for Penn State Curtis Jacobs and Keaton Ellis emerge as formidable defensive contributors. As they step into bigger roles this year, anticipation builds around their potential impact, fueled by their impressive performances at the Spring Ball. The presence of Jacobs and Ellis becomes paramount to the overall success of the Penn State defense as they bring a combination of skill, experience and talent that will enhance the team’s defensive strength. Penn State’s talented roster is on full display at its preseason All-Big Ten honors, paving the way for an impressive season ahead. With exceptional players impacting both offense and defense, the Nittany Lions have the potential to make their mark in the fiercely competitive Big Ten conference. The team’s high expectations are a perfect match for the skills and unwavering determination of these talented individuals. As the highly anticipated kickoff of the 2023 college football campaign approaches, Penn State fans are eagerly awaiting a season that promises to be truly memorable.

