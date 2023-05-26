Pickleball and padel challenge the supremacy of tennis

H PEOPLE HAVE have long enjoyed swinging things back and forth. A precursor to badminton was supposedly played in Asia over two millennia ago. In the 12th century, members of the French royal family amused themselves with games palm game. The palm game, in which a ball is hit over a net, evolved into modern tennis. Nowadays, racquet sports are practiced everywhere and at all times. This weekend, for example, in Malaysia, the world’s best badminton players will compete in one of the major sports tournaments. A similar competition for squash takes place in Luxembourg. And the elite of the table tennis world will compete in South Africa for the sport’s world championships.

But the French Open, a tennis grand slam tournament starting Sunday in Paris, will top everything else. Thousands attend the grand slams, including royalty, movie stars and celebrities from other sports; millions more watch on television. French Open winners will net 2.3 million ($2.5 million), an amount dwarfed by what other racquet sports can offer. The winner of the last major table tennis tournament won $100,000. Tennis stars like Novak Djokovic, one of the favorites to win in Paris, are household names. Only enthusiasts know Mr Djokovic’s counterparts in other racquet sports. Ma Long (table tennis) and Viktor Axelsen (badminton) are great and obscure. But will tennis’ status as king of the racquet sports change?

Two upstarts padel and pickleball have emerged as challengers. Neither is new: padel originated in Mexico in 1969; pickleball in America in 1965. But both have really taken off in recent years, boosted by the pandemic, which has increased interest in non-contact sports. Padel and pickleball have many elements in common with older racquet sports, especially tennis. Padel is played on a walled court like a squash court, but uses the same scoring system as tennis. Pickleball is played on a court half the size of a tennis court, using ping pong paddles.

Padel and pickleball enthusiasts say their sport is more accessible than tennis. The smaller rackets are easier to handle, the forearm should be easier to control, the courts are less tiring to run around. Pickleball has proven especially popular among retirees in America. Both sports are also more fluid than tennis, where matches can last for hours.

An estimated 25 million people play padel, down from the 87 million believed to play tennis. But padel enthusiasts claim that it is the fastest growing sport in the world. Pickleball has fewer players, but their numbers are also growing rapidly. America had nearly 9 million pickleball players in 2022, according to the national governing body, but fewer than 5 million in 2021. Both sports have introduced leagues. Qatar has funded the Premier Padel Tour, which includes tennis-style grand slams. Major League Pickleball was launched in America in 2021. Its founder, Steve Kuhn, believes pickleballs’ ratings will challenge those of baseball and ice hockey within five years, and hopes that by 2030, 40 million people will be playing in America. Tennis coaches add pickleball lessons to their offerings. Noah Rubin, formerly a low profile tennis player, has defected to pickleball.

Clubs around the world are dividing up tennis areas to accommodate pickleball and padel. Doubles is the preferred form of the games, so courts are usually occupied by four people. The fees they pay give the clubs a higher yield per square meter than that of tennis. Tennis fans are not happy. Tempers have flared across America (as far as that’s possible among country club types). Lawsuits have been discussed. Some tennis enthusiasts half jokingly claim that their sport is the sport of the people, citing as proof the private investors who support pickleball.

Irritation is reinforced by sincere contempt. Just as chess aficionados mock checkers, tennis partisans dismiss pickleball as tennis for the uncoordinated. Tennis star Martina Navratilova tweeted that pickleball is only popular because players can be decent and feel successful pretty quickly. She said she would only record it if she couldn’t run. Andy Murray, another tennis great, told me Esquirea magazine, which he loved to play padel, but which could never replace tennis, which requires much more technical skill.

These arguments have advantages. Tennis’ enduring popularity, especially as a spectator sport, is due in part to its sophistication. The ball bounces differently on different surfaces. Playstyles can vary greatly. Even a casual observer could distinguish Rafael Nadal’s sweeping groundstrokes from Roger Feder’s elegant shots. Indeed, it is this variety that creates superstars and partisanship that fill stadiums.

Can tennis maintain its primacy among racquet sports? It has a hundred years head start on padel and pickleball. It is difficult to predict which of the newcomers will stay: padel is played in more countries, but pickleball has the cultural weight that comes from its popularity in America. Both sports could end up as badminton and table tennis, played by many but watched by relatively few.

However, many tennis fans are concerned. The sports audience is getting older. The average age of Americans watching television is estimated to be in their late 50s. And the biggest stars fade away. Federer and Serena Williams retired last year. Mr. Nadal has injuries. He will miss the French Open this year for the first time since 2004. With new stars barely starting to emerge, tennis governing bodies are scrambling to make the sport more accessible to a younger audience. They’ve commissioned a Netflix documentary and are experimenting with shorter sets in some tournaments. History suggests that their concern is justified. Tennis in its current form started as a fad that supplanted badminton and croquet. Wimbledon, tennis’ most sacred place, was once a croquet club. That it could one day become a center of pickleball is a terrifying thought.