Pure Hockey store in Mayfield Heights on the occasion of entering Ohio
The lights come back on at the former Danny Vegh Home Entertainment store in Mayfield Heights after the Boston-based Pure Hockey retail chain leased it for the company’s first store in Ohio.
Pure Hockey, as the name suggests, is dedicated to a wide variety of hockey equipment and paraphernalia, from skates and sticks to uniforms.
The company has leased about 7,000 square feet in the former Danny Vegh store, 6505 Mayfield Road, according to a post on the Construction Journal online construction data site.
Pure Hockey has also received a permit to redecorate the space, according to the Mayfield Heights construction department.
The company operates more than 60 stores and two e-commerce websites. It was launched in 2002 when principals David Nectow and Sal Tiano acquired three sporting goods stores. Pure Hockey has three stores in Pittsburgh and stores in Novi and Troy, Michigan, near Detroit.
When Pure Hockey opens, the Mayfield Heights building will look very different from when Danny Vegh retired in 2018.
Michael Occhionero, a senior vice president at Hanna Commercial, said the building is now owned by an affiliate of My SALON Suite, which rents individual workstations to hair stylists. The company replaced a mezzanine in the Danny Vegh Building with a second floor of parlor suites.
However, Occhionero declined to comment on Pure Hockey’s status as a potential occupant of the building.
Nectow, Chief Operating Officer of Pure Hockey, went unanswered three calls from Crain’s Cleveland Business at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, May 25. time.
The Cleveland-Akron Market is served by multiple small hockey stores, including some at Northeast Ohio’s municipal ice rinks, as well as sporting goods store chains such as Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Another hockey equipment retailer serving the Cleveland-Akron market is Perani’s Hockey World of Flint, Michigan. Perani’s Hockey World has a store in North Olmsted, as well as in Columbus and Cincinnati at a total of 17 locations.
Robert Perani, vice president of Perani’s Hockey World, said in a telephone interview that the company’s North Olmsted store was the family-owned company’s second or third location when it opened in 1992.
“It’s been like a second home to us,” Perani said. “We have employees who bought their hockey equipment there as a child. We have parents who take their children to the same store where they bought their first skates as a child.”
The company, he said, has often discussed adding an eastern suburban location in the Cleveland area. But it chose not to add a second store on the other side of town because it didn’t want to operate two stores within such a short driving time, as well as the logistics of finding employees who play field hockey or field hockey.
“Hockey families are used to driving,” Perani added. “I will say that our Columbus and Cincinnati stores are there because of the success of our Cleveland store. Instead of adding another store there, we chose to expand our store in North Olmsted.”
The company plans to expand to 8,000 square feet from its current 6,000 square feet in August, Perani said. The store has been located in Lauren Hill Plaza since the business opened here.
The hockey market is growing, Perani said, but at a slow pace. He has a long-term view of a multistore competitor entering the Northeast Ohio market.
“We’re not worried,” Perani said. “We hope they don’t steal business, but help hockey grow.”
Perani’s Hockey World was launched in 1978 by his late father, Bob Perani, who opened his first store in Flint after a semi-pro and professional hockey career.
