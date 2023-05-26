Yunus Carrim | Ping Pong Diplomacy: SA’s Rich History of Table Tennis

With the World Table Tennis Championships in eThekwini, Dolphin Carrim reflects on the history of the sport in the country and how it has and can break down barriers.

Most sporting events, especially international ones, have social and political significance as they bring people together across class, racial, cultural, ideological and other divides.

Many international sporting events held in South Africa since 1994 have certainly had wider social significance given our history of apartheid and our international isolation from global sport. In this spirit, the World Table Tennis Championship, which will be held in eThekwini from May 20 to 28, has an exceptional significance.

History of table tennis in SA

Table tennis became the first sport to put the international isolation of South Africa’s white sports organizations on the world agenda. In the 1930s, the German Table Tennis Association banned Jews from representing Germany at international tournaments. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) had to address this issue. In 1936, the constitution was amended only to accept table tennis associations “which direct the field of sport in such a way that citizens may participate in it regardless of color, race or creed…”

It was the first international sports federation known to have such provision. The main person behind this was Ivor Montagu, a communist, writer, filmmaker and table tennis player, who helped found the ITTF in 1926 and was president soon after – until 1967.

In 1948, when the whites-only South African Table Tennis Union (SATTU) applied to join the ITTF, its application was summarily rejected. It was reapplied two years later, but so was the non-racial South African Table Board (SATTB), which was established in 1948. The SATTB was accepted. It was the only non-racial sports organization with an international affiliation. All other South African sports associations with international links were white-only.

ANC President, Albert Luthuli, commented in 1956: “When a people come to a realization of their plight and unitedly begin to fight back, there is certainly room for jubilation and optimism. The battle is fought equally on every front The battle has been won by the SA Table Tennis Association (Board) which has received international recognition.”

The board was represented at the 1955 ITTF Congress. And in 1957, a five-person team from the SATTB represented the country at the World Table Tennis Championships in Sweden.

The apartheid government was furious and banned the SATTB from participating in international tournaments by refusing the passports of its representatives. The SATTU was extremely frustrated that its players could not compete in international tournaments unless the SATTB agreed and there were some attempts at dialogue that went nowhere.

In the 1970s, the board joined the South African Council on Sport (Sacos), which campaigned for the international isolation of the apartheid sports organization around the slogan “no normal sport in an abnormal society”. Anti-apartheid organizations at home and abroad campaigned for the isolation, and one white sports club after another was banned from international participation.

SA table tennis on the international stage

I happen to play table tennis (not that my friends and comrades believe this since then) and was later a member of the executive branch of the SATTB, editor of the newsletter, “Tabten”, and was often a board representative at Sacos.

While Sacos was highly effective, some of us were concerned that its affiliates, not least the SATTB, included mostly Indians and “coloureds”, while most African sports associations fell outside its folds. In 1985, a Sacos policy document “Breaking down racial barriers” was drafted by a representative of the board of directors. The newspaper was widely accepted and Sacos began to focus on reaching African sports associations.

But progress was slow and in 1988 an alternative federation of sports associations was formed – the National Sports Congress (NSC) which was more based in the African townships. While the NSC’s leadership focused on the ANC, Sacos’ leadership focused on South Africa’s Trotskyist Unity Movement and the Labor Organization for Socialist Action.

The basis of the differences between the two federations was the relationship with sports organizations in the African townships and, ultimately, the political orientation. This was inevitable with the rise of mass struggles in the 1980s and the penetration of politics into every sphere of civil society. The SATTB, like many other sports associations, decided to join the NSC.

With the dissolution of the ANC and other organizations, the SATTB and SATTU began unity talks, and in 1991-1993 the Union was included in the governing board. That year, the SATTB was represented at the WTTC in Japan by current president Joe Carrim (no relation) and Hajera Kajee, the secretary.

“So there we were, two raucous, inexperienced officials landing at Tokyo airport, and we hadn’t even gotten off the plane when a Japanese official rushed in and called my name and we were led to a big international press conference to talk about how it felt like international table tennis. We were completely unprepared…”

With the world’s attention on South Africa at the time, they were given a fantastic reception at the championships. “We were seen as royalty, serious royalty.”

The number of members of the council has grown since 1991. About 60% of the approximately 8,000 members are African. In the cities, Africans are outnumbered as they are among the top ranked players in the country. “Yes, we need to do more to be more representative of the population. These world championships will contribute to that. We chose Durban as the venue mainly because of the interesting racial mix. And with the unrest in July 2021 and the floods here our social cohesion goals are the best served.”

The board of the Council consists of three Africans, three “coloureds” and one white. Four are women. There is a Vice President for Transformation and Inclusion whose main goal is to make table tennis more popular in the townships.

“But we old people now have to continue in a phased transition and make way for younger people to take over the board.”

Carrim says they have pushed for the world championships to be held in South Africa to “profile table tennis, to get more people, especially from the townships, into the game”. Of course there are major challenges to getting the sport into the townships, not least the cost of equipment, but the board is determined to do more.

Carrim is encouraged that the best youth players are from Sekhukhune, Tzaneen and Ezakheni and that the Under 19 Women’s Champion is Boipelo Mashwabi from Mangaung.

Test matches have recently been held in Umlazi, Inanda, Kwamashu, Chesterville, Tongaat and Phoenix. And the ITTF has signed an agreement with SuperSport to significantly increase media coverage for table tennis until the end of 2024.

This is the first time the WTTC has been held in an African country since Egypt hosted it in 1939. With 227 member countries, the ITTF is the most representative sports federation in the world. Although football is the most popular sport in the world, FIFA, with 211 member countries, is less representative.

China, with its more than 80 million players, has dominated world table tennis for decades. Interestingly enough, it was thanks to table tennis that the more than 20 years of diplomatic and economic isolation of the US and China thawed – “ping pong diplomacy”, as it was called.

A table tennis exchange between the American and Chinese teams in Beijing in April 1971 broke the isolation and cleared the way for Richard Nixon, the American president, to visit China and meet Mao Zedong.

Nixon later remarked:

I never expected the China Initiative to come to fruition in the form of a ping pong team.

Whatever the estrangement between these two countries may be today – the complete collapse of the past has passed, and table tennis played a role there.

Table tennis, both globally and in South Africa, has a legacy of breaking through national, racial, cultural, ideological and other boundaries.

The SATTB should continue this tradition and contribute more to social cohesion, especially given the increasing economic and racial polarization in the country. Not an easy task, of course – but it can and should be done. And that could well be the lasting value of the WTTC 2023.

– ANC MP Carrim is a former table tennis player, was a member of the board of directors of the SATTB and was active in Sacos before 1990 in the campaign for transformation in the sport.



