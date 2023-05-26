Shubman Gill: ‘New prince of Indian cricket’: Twitter flooded with praise after Shubman Gill’s explosive barrel | Cricket news







Gill played a blitzy knock of 129 runs in just 60 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours and 10 sixes. His runs had a strike rate of 215.00.

As soon as the young star of Indian cricket hit his century, the social media platform Twitter started exploding with wishes and accolades for the Gujarat Titans opener who is in great form this IPL season.

Star India batter Virat Kohli praised Gill's ton and posted an Instagram story with a shining star acknowledging it. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh praised Gill, calling him the 'new prince of Indian cricket'.

“Another great innings from the new prince of Indian cricket!! @ShubmanGill GTvsmi #IPL2O23,” Yuvraj tweeted. Rishabh pants who missed IPL 2023 after sustaining injuries in a car accident last year also enjoyed Gill’s knock.

“Class babaaa,” Pant’s caption said on Instagram. Former middle-class batsman Suresh Raina also tweeted, “Another brilliant century by young maestro @ShubmanGill! The future of Indian cricket is shining bright. Keep rocking champ! #MIvGT #IPL2023.” South African batting legend AB de Villiers also expressed his admiration for Gill’s knock and was left speechless by the Punjab batsman.

“SHUBMAN GILL! Wow. I don’t really have words,” de Villers tweeted.

“His ability to identify and accelerate moments, with consistency, puts him in a league of his own. Also bear in mind that most of his games have been in Ahmedabad, one of the bigger grounds around. Well played Shubman,” de Villiers added. in another tweet. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also praised Gill for his century: “Love watching @ShubmanGill Bat. Like all first class players he makes it look so easy. Virate.” Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also praised Gill for his knock and his “amazing consistency and hunger”.

“What a player. 3rd hundred in 4 games and some breathtaking shots. Amazing consistency and hunger, the kind of thing big players do, cash in the purple patch #ShubhmanGill,” Sehwag tweeted. Gill currently holds the Orange Cap in IPL 2023. He scored 851 runs in 16 matches at an average of 60.78, with three centuries and four fifties. His best score is 129. His runs have a strike rate of 156.43.

