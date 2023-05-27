5 biggest problems to solve for Notre Dame football in 2023

2022 was far from a perfect opening act for head coach Marcus Freeman. Even with his mid-year adjustment to save the season, a lot has to change. Here are the five biggest bugs that need fixing:

Jarrett Patterson’s chest injury during the past off-season certainly saw this unit go back to the start of 2022. But there’s no reason why Tyler Buchner would have been under so much pressure if he was against. ohio statelet alone what he was subjected to against Marshall. It wasn’t until the bottom of the third game of the season that Notre Dames’ offensive line finally started to get into shape.

Granted, the need for great offensive play isn’t as pressing to begin the 2023 season as the Irish aren’t opening again with the Buckeyes. But like last season, the tackle spots and center are being decided, which again puts into question what the guards will look like to start the year.

The sooner this unit gets up and running, the sooner it can start producing dominant performances (as the 2022 version finally did against Clemson in November), and the less risk of another Marshall disaster happening against the Navy or (God forbid) the state of Tennessee.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It wasn’t until the fourth game of the 2022 season against UNC that Notre Dame’s defense posted a turnover. (They would have had an interception to seal the victory over Cal in game No. 3, but it was called back for targeting by JD Bertrand). And it was only in the fifth game of the year against BYU that TaRiq Bracy recorded the team’s first official interception.

It’s all well and good that Notre Dame finished the year with 10 interceptions, six of which were by Benjamin Morrison alone. But eight of those picks came in the last five games of the regular season. And with just five fumbles to boot, the Irish tied for No. 99 in the FBS in force turnovers.

Be more consistent in forcing turnover throughout the season, and more teams will waver over certain decisions against you. In addition, Ohio State and USC will visit South Bend in the first eight games of 2023, so Notre Dame can’t stay on revenue luck like it did last year.

If you thought Notre Dame sucked at forcing turnovers last season, brace yourself for this doozy: The Irish were the SECOND WORST team in all of FBS (only besting Rutgers) in the red zone defense.

Opposing teams scored against Notre Dame on 94.1% of their red zone trips last season. The Irish held opponents to zero points on red zone trips, just TWICE of their 34 last season. The first time that happened was when Benjamin Morrison intercepted DJ Uiagelelelei for a pick-6 (which happened on November 5).

At the very least, Notre Dame’s touchdown to field goal ratio in the red zone should be better than 27 to 5. As good as the Irish were at keeping teams out of the red zone last season, they can’t turn into wet paper when opponents come within 20 yards.

Notre Dame’s longest streak of the 2022 season was a 51-yarder by Logan Diggs against Boston College. The longest touchdown run of the season was 39 yards in the Gator Bowl, also by Diggs, who is no longer on the roster. Notre Dame will not have to recreate Kyren Williams 91-yard touchdown run against North Carolina in 2021 annually. But the Irish need to supplement their style of running with more of a home run threat to take the pressure off the passing game.

Granted, perhaps it’s no coincidence that the longest touchdown run of the season came in a game where Tyler Buchner returned from injury and the opposing defense had to contend with a running quarterback with a big arm. Alternatively, perhaps the long-term reason is simply that South Carolina had some opt-outs on defense in that bowl game. Either way, Sam Hartman should be enough of a passing threat that there’s no excuse for an experienced offensive line and talented running back space not to deliver a few more breakaways.

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

If it weren’t for that go-ahead kick-return touchdown against Wisconsin in 2021, how would Notre Dame fans view Chris Tyree now? (I have to thank Tim OMalley from the Irish Illustrated Insider podcast for reminding me of this thought experiment). The (probably) fastest man on the roster should have been credited with at least a few more 40- or 50-yard returns, but that doesn’t just apply to ex-special teams coach Brian Polian.

For all the (well-deserved) praise Brian Mason received last season for what he did dialing in point blocks, the kick return game sucked in all but the Marshall game (and no one wants to remember anything about that game). With a player as fast as Tyree, there seems to be no reason for Notre Dame to average fewer yards per return (19.3) than it could get simply by signaling a good catch (20).

Still, Tyree has shown enough as a returner and running back to know he chops his feet too much and trips way too easily. Up and coming sophomore GiBran Payne and incoming freshman cornerback Micah Bell are candidates to replace Tyree, and new special teams coordinator Marty Biagi must find a returner among the three who will warrant greater respect and fear from opposing teams.