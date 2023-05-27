Sports
Court dismisses child molestation charges against tennis coach
On Friday afternoon, Third District Court Judge Richard Mrazik dismissed both charges against Wilcox: a third-degree felony of aggravated child abuse and a class B misdemeanor for damaging a communications device.
He dismissed the charges with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be reopened, although prosecutors can appeal his ruling.
The case in court Friday concerned the justifiable use of force, specifically whether Wilcox was justified in restraining a student tennis player after the player punched her in the face during a heated argument during practice.
Mrazik thought the coach was right and he said it was not a decision taken lightly. He noted that juries used to be the ones who made the decisions in pre-trial justification hearings.
The [Utah] The legislature requires judges to make this decision now, the judge said. Not sure if that was a good change.
Demands placed on judges also include a ban on unconditionally dismissing a case.
During his verdict, Mrazik emphasized the heavy burden on the prosecution. He said the clear and convincing standard was what determined whether the case would go to trial.
In Utah, the defense need only show prima facie that the use of force is justified, but the prosecution must provide clear and convincing evidence that such force was not justified.
That’s asymmetrical: the defense case is based on someone’s first impression of the events, but the prosecution almost has to prove that the violence was not justified beyond a reasonable doubt.
In fact, Mrazik admitted that any reasonable parent would be concerned about the events leading up to the fight and Wilcox’s use of force against the player.
The legitimate concerns of a reasonable parent are not the legal standard today, the judge said.
Wilcox’s defense revolved around the argument that the player should be restrained to prevent further damage to Wilcox himself and others on the tennis court.
Mrazik said he didn’t believe Wilcox was in more danger after being punched because video evidence showed the player turning to leave.
He did say that on the face of it, Wilcox lived up to the initial impression that her use of force was necessary to protect others from harm. That’s what tipped the scales.
Notably, after Wilcox and the player fell to the ground, the player kicked another coach in the groin when he ran over. But Mrazik did not mention that incident in the facts supporting his statement.
In the list of facts, he did include a testimony from the player herself about the way she was held: the player pointed to her collarbone, not to her neck. That testimony seemed to undermine the prosecution’s argument that Wilcox used a chokehold.
In a statement, Summit County attorney Margaret Olson said it was for the court to determine whether violence was warranted, not the prosecution.
If an adult, let alone a person in a position of special trust, restricts a child’s breathing in Summit County or strangles a child, they will also go through the same legal process in court to determine justification, she said.
When the case was dropped, members of a very packed grandstand repeatedly broke decorum with applause and audible cheers.
The truth has come out and I believe justice has been done, Wilcox said.
The state has 30 days to appeal.
