ECHL sets a new attendance record in the league
SHREWSBURY, New Jersey – Entering its 35th season, the ECHL seemed to continue its pursuit as the premier “Double-A” hockey league in North America. What makes the league itself unique is how it thrives in non-traditional hockey markets compared to the AHL and even the NHL. Since its inception in 1988, teams have come and gone, but the league itself has continued to grow and engage in what it is today. Currently, the league consists of 28 teams expanding across the United States, along with the provinces of Quebec and Newfoundland.
Some of the unique places where the ECHL has made its home include Idaho, Utah, Kansas, and Iowa to name a few. There are also a large number of teams in the Southeastern region of the United States. This makes the ECHL a fascinating league to watch and grow into what it is today. As the 35th season progressed, something special started to feel like this wasn’t your typical ECHL season. It started to feel like something more than just an ECHL season with someone winning the Kelly Cup at the end.
If you show hockey, people will come
At the time of writing this article, the ECHL has a total of 4,982,008 fans this season. That number includes the regular season and the playoffs. The 4.982 million fans are currently the new record for attendance as a league. The previous record was 4,979,066, set in the 2014-2015 season. The difference between these two seasons in terms of play, the league has only played 1,079 games so far this year; played a total of 1,103 matches for that year in the 2014–15 season. Relatively speaking, that’s only a 24 game difference between the two seasons.
In the ECHL’s 35th season, the league set a new record for attendances (including playoffs) in a season.
The total will only increase as there are still conference final & Kelly Cup Final games to play.
Major milestone for the competition! #ECHL pic.twitter.com/TpsYdBuRcj
— Zachary Martin (@FPHSwampRabbits) May 23, 2023
Currently, the ECHL are in their Conference Final matchups. The matchups are between the Idaho Steelheads and the Toledo Walleye in the Western Conference; in the Eastern Conference, the game is between the Newfoundland Growlers and the Florida Everblades. Florida currently leads their series 2-1 while Idaho leads theirs 2-0.
As it stands, the league is aiming to surpass the 5 million fan mark this year. The margin from the current 4.982 million to the 5 million is only 17,992 fans. Chances are the ECHL will hit that target. While the Western Conference Finals is only two games compared to the three games in the Eastern Conference, there is a good chance that goal will be reached.
Scaling back from a league-wide view to individual teams, the average attendance this year is great to see for the ECHL.
Top five average attendance
Looking at the average attendance in the ECHL this season, the top five teams in average attendance may surprise some people. Although, there are those who follow the competition enough to know that it’s really no surprise.
The top five teams by average attendance:
Jacksonville Iceman: 7749
Fort Wayne Komets: 7740
Toledo Walleye: 7713
Tulsa oilers: 6853
Savannah Ghost Pirates: 6802
Credit where credit is due, it’s phenomenal to see the Ghost Pirates finish 5th in average attendance in their first year in the league. As a whole, the ECHL averages 4,617 fans (total attendance divided by number of league games).
What’s next for the ECHL?
As a whole, the league just needs to keep striving to cement itself as a league built for traditional and non-traditional hockey markets. Keep growing the game and be a game, along with a competition, that is for everyone. When, not if, the league hits its 5 millionth fan, that will only take it to another level as a whole.
At the moment there are 28 teams. Will the 5 million fan mark show other markets that ECHL hockey belongs in their city? Who knows, maybe there will be 32 ECHL teams to match the current NHL and AHL format, with each club having a minor league team with the parent club. If you’re looking for some fun minor league hockey, maybe give the ECHL a shot. You never know when the next team will show up.
Editor’s note: As of this writing, there have been two more postseason games in the ECHL, one in the Western Conference, and one in the Eastern. The attendance for those games: 8300 in Toledo, Ohio and 3720 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. The total attendance is now over 4.994 million.
