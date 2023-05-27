Sports
Local referee joins table tennis elite – Winnipeg Free Press
Greg Dzioba is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable table tennis referees in the world, now the Winnipegger has the highest level of certification in the sport to prove it.
Dzioba recently became one of only 20 people in the world to receive Gold Badge Umpire status from the International Table Tennis Federation. He got the news after officiating the World Table Tennis Star Contender tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, at the end of April. The Manitoban is the first table tennis official in the Americas to receive the coveted Gold Badge.
Dzioba’s table tennis journey has certainly had its bumps along the way, dating back to his days as a player growing up in Poland in the 1980s.
I played in Poland, but it was a difficult time in a communist country. We had no coaches, we had no equipment, (not) even a table tennis ball. Everything was hard to get. Dzioba said.
Despite the lack of resources, Dzioba could not get enough of the sport. The national team in his home country played a big part in his love for the game.
At that time, in the 1980s, in Poland they had a very strong team in the city of Gdansk, and they competed in European tournaments and I watched and I got hooked on the sport and how fast and how fast you have to be. Dzioba said.
Dzioba left Poland for a year in Rome in 1987 and then emigrated to Manitoba, where he has lived ever since. His love of table tennis followed him to Canada and in his late twenties he transitioned from playing to serving. His career as a referee came with its own obstacles, especially when it came to language.
In 1990 I failed my first club referee exam, Dzioba said.
Although he had more than enough knowledge of the game, the future referee was not fluent in English. Dzioba then found a solution to that problem.
People said I didn’t speak English very well, so I translated the booklet from English to Polish. Six months after I passed the exam, Dzioba said.
Dzioba then began to rise in the ranks of referees up to the international level, where his performance has taken him all over the world, including three Paralympic Games in Athens, London and Tokyo and the London Olympics.
The highest level of the sport has a pace so fast it’s hard to keep up. Dzioba says reaction time and speed apply not only to players, but also to referees.
You have to be on top of your game, you have to know the rules in a split second, Dzioba said.
The Manitoban’s passion for table tennis and umpires is still as strong as ever. Even as an official who ensures that games are played fairly, the opportunity to see the best players in the world does not pass him by.
When you serve, you have the best seat in the house, Dzioba said.
(The ability) to interact with those athletes, the people from different backgrounds, different countries, different nationalities and (seeing) how they perform as a team and in team competition, it’s beautiful.
Manitoba Table Tennis Association Executive Director Carlos Cuadra says the achievement for Dzioba is impressive in a number of ways.
The International Table Tennis Federation is very careful about who they give the certification to, because the higher level of table tennis as an umpire you have to make sure you are fair. said Cuadra.
Leading a fair game is no easy task. Referees need more than knowledge of the game, they also need to be sure of themselves and their decisions when leading the highest level of the sport when the pace of play is so fast. Dzioba has both.
Especially in a sport like table tennis, where the ball moves so fast, you really have to be focused, so of course being recognized as a gold badge referee is a great achievement. It means that you are aware of the rules, but not only that, it also means that you have been able to oversee the rules and successfully apply them in the games. Cudra says.
Cuadra hopes others can watch Dzioba’s performance and see what the sport of table tennis can offer Manitobans.
This is definitely a great milestone for Greg and it is something that I hope can motivate more Manitobans to get involved in table tennis as a player, volunteer or umpire or umpire and knowing that it is possible to grow and have fun.
