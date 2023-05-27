Flashes Eliminate CMU, will play for MAC title





Next game: versus Ball State 5/27/2023 | 12:30 p.m Be able to. 27 (Sat) / 12:30 p.m in return for Ball stands KNOWS-There will be a new champion in the Mid-American Conference as Kent State knocked out the Central Michigan Chippewas with a 10-2 victory in a win-or-go-home game at Schoonover Stadium. It was a balanced offensive effort on Friday with nine different players contributing 12 basehits in the win and six different guys driving in a run. Brodie Williams began the scoring with a sacrifice fly to court in left centerfield, plating Michael McNamara in the second inning. Central Michigan tied the game an inning later on a bang play at home plate. With the bases loaded, Garrett Navarra grounded to first, Aidan Longwell tagged the sack and shot on target, but Ely Stuart beat the throw home to tie the game. Central took the lead in the fourth on a sacrifice fly, but Jordan Kolenda worked out a jam to keep it a 2-1 ball game. Kent State took a lead they didn’t want to relinquish in the bottom of the fourth. Kyle Jackson walked, stole second base and scored on a Josh Johnson bunt where the pitch sailed down the right field line. Josh Mrozek And Justin Micnis came through with runscoring singles and it was a 4-2 game after four innings. The saviors of the Golden Flashes caused the lead to rise, Richie Dell got the win by throwing two 2.1 innings of shutout ball in relief for Kolenda and starter Benny Roebuck . Mitch Scott earned the save and got the last eight outs of the game. Scott inherited the tying run on second in the seventh and got an error and a strikeout to end the threat. The Flashes broke it open six insurance runs late. Aidan Longwell And Josh Johnson traded doubles in the seventh. In the eighth, one Colin Matthews single plated two and McNamara snuck one over the left field wall for a three-run homer, putting the game well out of bounds. The win sends the Flashes to the championship round, where they must defeat Ball State twice to claim the title. The first pitch in game one is scheduled for 12:30 p.m

