‘Deeply flawed’ – Report racially criticizing Cricket Scotland





The Changing the Boundaries report, published last July, was carried out by the Plan4Sport consultancy on behalf of sportscotland following allegations of racism within the game by two former Scottish players, Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh. The report defined 448 cases of alleged institutional racism and led to the mass resignation of the Cricket Scotland board that Brian had resigned a few months earlier, on the eve of publication, due to ill health. However, the former chairman believes the report and the manner in which the inquiry was conducted was not independent, comprehensive enough and anticipated the existence of a racism problem in Scottish cricket. READ MORE:George Munsey declared fit as Cricket Scotland squad named Brian believes the findings have unnecessarily thrown the sport into crisis and has called for a new inquiry into the report and how it was carried out, hoping Cricket Scotland can be removed from the special measures imposed by sportscotland and , ultimately, to have the label of an institutionally racist organization wiped clean. He said: We now know that Sportscotland’s so-called independent report was flawed from the start and a gross waste of large amounts of public money. The results of freedom of information requests and the in-depth analysis of the report and its methodology now clearly show that it was a deeply flawed report with a predetermined outcome, conducted by ill-equipped and contradictory reviewers who failed to conduct a proper forensic analysis. to conduct research or even to speak to many relevant persons. Key points claimed by Brian include: – Plan4Sport was not independent or impartial. They were an existing service provider to sportscotland and so had a conflict of interest. -The reviewers did not interview key individuals, including former head coaches and CEOs – and the views of those who provided information inconsistent with the predetermined outcome were given insufficient weight. – Cricket Scotland and the individuals criticized in the report did not have the opportunity to review or challenge the evidence used by the review or the findings of the review, which are contrary to natural justice. -The so-called 448 examples of violations of those criteria have never been validated, published or seen by Cricket Scotland or anyone outside Plan4sport (including sportscotland). In response to Brian’s claims, a Sportscotland spokesperson said: That people are still refusing to accept the Changing The Boundaries findings is a cause for concern. The denial of racism is a barrier to racial equality and further harms the sport loved by so many people in communities across the country. The findings of the Changing The Boundaries report were fully accepted by the previous Cricket Scotland Board, which made several apologies for the problems of racism and discrimination within the sport. The governing body is now fully committed to implementing all the recommendations in the report and we will continue to support them throughout the reconstruction process. We have full confidence in the way the review of Changing The Boundaries has been conducted and will not be conducting any further reviews.

