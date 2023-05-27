Freshman WR Zeed Haynes can be very special in Athens





This is the ninth installment of a DawgNation series featuring the Next Generation of Georgia football players from the 2023 class. The 247Sports Composite had Yazeed Haynes as the number of the nation. 27 WR and the number 199 overall. The On3 Industry Ranking saw him as the No. 31 WR in the country and the No. 221 overall prospect in the class. ============================================== Bryan McClendon got the job done. He’s taken the hand of an expert to flip Georgia’s football room with electric route-running fiends. It’s fascinating if you look at it closely. The room he inherited in the winter of 2022 will be completely different by the time the class of 2024 is signed and on campus. There could be six or seven players at UGA with Day 1 or Day 2 NFL Draft potential. That’s before the Dawgs develop them in practice every day against the deepest and most talented secondary in the land. It’s not all 5 star either. Perhaps the strongest example of that to date comes with 2023 WR signer Yazeed Haynes. He was for the longest time the lowest rated of the three high school receivers the Dawgs signed in 2023. That was until his stock continued to rise as a senior. Florida four star Tyler Williams was a top 100 prospect. Texas 4 star Anthony Evans III was an Oklahoma flip. Evans is a world-class athlete who doesn’t get enough credit for his dedication to the SEC’s top receiver profession. Those two did some good things in spring practice. The first word on Haynes was that he looked as good as any freshman receiver this spring, if not better. He’s going to be good, said redshirt junior WR Arian Smith this spring. He has a lot of potential to be right. He’ll be good. Smith shook his head as he said that. The way he did it showed that he was clearly impressed. He’s just fast, Smith said. He’s just a natural receiver. Like he doesn’t need to learn [how] trails to walk. Only he learns the plays. Once he learns the plays and attack, he’ll be good. Fans got a glimpse of why Smith said that on G-Day. Haynes was the Bulldog who lost his helmet on a play and sprinted back to huddle helmet in hand. People also call him Zeed in Athens. That’s how his lone back-handed catch for 28 yards appeared in the latest G-Day official box score. He is even on the 2023 roster as Zeed Haynes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawgnation.com/next-generation/georgia-football-next-generation-yazeed-haynes-georgia-bulldogs-class-of-2023-north-penn-high-school/BRKKMIMYR5D4LGSDF5CLWGBW54/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos