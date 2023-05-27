Sports
Gahanna’s Carpico wins second OHSAA boys tennis state title
Considering how dominant Brandon Carpico was during three seasons of high school tennis, it may have been fitting that his last game fit that mold.
The Gahanna Lincoln senior completed a 33-0 season in which he didn’t drop a set with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over longtime friend Pavan Uppu of Pickerington North in the Division I state singles final Friday at Ohio State, on the same courts where he will spend his college career.
Carpico won his second championship in three seasons, finishing high school with a 103-4 record. His freshman season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rarely, if ever, lost momentum by beating Uppu for a third time this spring.
My raise was quite a lot of money today, Carpico said. I think I only broke once and that was in the first game of (my) Semifinal (6-2, 6-2 win over Cincinnati Sycamores Nick Meyers). Other than that, it was pretty light out and then the rest of my game clicked.
I have more experience (in state finals) than possibly anyone here today. You feel a little more at ease. The moment is not too much.
Carpico and coach Chris Schwinnen agreed on Carpico’s loss in last year’s state finals, a spur for this season.
I think that just motivated him to say, “This is going to be my year,” Schwinnen said. The others (semi-finalists 2022) have graduated. He felt like this was his to win and he was going to take it. That’s what he’s been doing the past few days.
Carpico defeated Uppu 6-4, 6-4 in an OCC-Ohio Division game on April 25 and 6-2, 6-2 in last weekend’s District Finals.
Uppu, a senior, went 24-3, dropping just seven sets all season, six of them to Carpico.
I think I started out a little nervous with the vibe and everything, then he started playing better and I never got into a rhythm, Uppu said. Because he broke down so early in sets, especially against him, he serves so well it was hard to come back. I can just learn from it and move on.
You can learn more from your losses than from your wins.
Uppu defeated Sycamores Nick Choo 6-2, 6-0 in the other semi-final.
Olentangy Liberty juniors Hummza Ali and Jayanth Ramakkagari defeated Olentangy Orange senior Kallan Arledge and freshman Nikhil Bhimireddy 6-3, 6-2 for third place in Division I doubles.
Ali and Ramagakkari, who went 0-1 a year ago, lost to Sycamores Arjun Rajagopala and Andrew Wittenbaum 6-2, 6-2 in one semi-final. Arledge and Bhimireddy fell to eventual champion Carson Dwyer and Drew Evans of Cincinnati St. Xavier 6-1, 6-1 in the other.
We knew we could be better and move on, and that’s what we came here to do, Ramakkagari said. It was all about chemistry. We don’t necessarily have similar playstyles, but we complement each other well.
Columbus Academy sophomore Rowen Lo and his freshman brother, Nason, lost a Division II doubles semifinal 6-3, 6-1 to the eventual champions, Pepper Pike Oranges Gabi Kalir and Chika Nwaozuzu, but bounced back to defeat Bexleys Sam Lessard and Stefan Schiff to beat 6-3, 6-1 for third place.
We were very aggressive and played with a lot of energy and discipline on our shots, said Academy coach Marc Wurtzman. It’s not always easy playing with your brother. They balance each other and rely on each other.
Schiff, a senior, and Lessard, a sophomore, lost to Dayton Oakwoods Arick Baldwin and Noah Boyce 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 in the other semifinal.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/high-school/tennis/2023/05/26/gahanna-lincoln-brandon-carpico-ohsaa-boys-tennis-state-singles-title/70243716007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New ‘The Little Mermaid’ Milkshake Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Gahanna’s Carpico wins second OHSAA boys tennis state title
- Hot Summer Fashion: Shop These Trendy Looks
- Google’s ‘Safety Roadshow’ takes place in Franklin area
- The West will be disappointed with Erdogan’s likely electoral success | world news
- Brazilian actor Jefferson Machado found dead in trunk after months of disappearance
- Freshman WR Zeed Haynes can be very special in Athens
- Global Online Menswear Rental Market valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2022 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2033
- Stock market today: Technology leads more gains on Wall Street
- Dentsu’s new Web3-enabled tools shed light on the potential of technologies that complement AI
- ABBA’s Benny & Björn on AI-music, virtual avatars, and Eurovision: The Newsnight interview
- 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits the Tonga Islands | 1330 and 101.5 WHBL