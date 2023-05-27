Gahanna’s Carpico wins second OHSAA boys tennis state title

Considering how dominant Brandon Carpico was during three seasons of high school tennis, it may have been fitting that his last game fit that mold.

The Gahanna Lincoln senior completed a 33-0 season in which he didn’t drop a set with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over longtime friend Pavan Uppu of Pickerington North in the Division I state singles final Friday at Ohio State, on the same courts where he will spend his college career.

Carpico won his second championship in three seasons, finishing high school with a 103-4 record. His freshman season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rarely, if ever, lost momentum by beating Uppu for a third time this spring.

My raise was quite a lot of money today, Carpico said. I think I only broke once and that was in the first game of (my) Semifinal (6-2, 6-2 win over Cincinnati Sycamores Nick Meyers). Other than that, it was pretty light out and then the rest of my game clicked.

I have more experience (in state finals) than possibly anyone here today. You feel a little more at ease. The moment is not too much.

Carpico and coach Chris Schwinnen agreed on Carpico’s loss in last year’s state finals, a spur for this season.

I think that just motivated him to say, “This is going to be my year,” Schwinnen said. The others (semi-finalists 2022) have graduated. He felt like this was his to win and he was going to take it. That’s what he’s been doing the past few days.

Carpico defeated Uppu 6-4, 6-4 in an OCC-Ohio Division game on April 25 and 6-2, 6-2 in last weekend’s District Finals.

Uppu, a senior, went 24-3, dropping just seven sets all season, six of them to Carpico.

I think I started out a little nervous with the vibe and everything, then he started playing better and I never got into a rhythm, Uppu said. Because he broke down so early in sets, especially against him, he serves so well it was hard to come back. I can just learn from it and move on.

You can learn more from your losses than from your wins.

Uppu defeated Sycamores Nick Choo 6-2, 6-0 in the other semi-final.

Olentangy Liberty juniors Hummza Ali and Jayanth Ramakkagari defeated Olentangy Orange senior Kallan Arledge and freshman Nikhil Bhimireddy 6-3, 6-2 for third place in Division I doubles.

Ali and Ramagakkari, who went 0-1 a year ago, lost to Sycamores Arjun Rajagopala and Andrew Wittenbaum 6-2, 6-2 in one semi-final. Arledge and Bhimireddy fell to eventual champion Carson Dwyer and Drew Evans of Cincinnati St. Xavier 6-1, 6-1 in the other.

We knew we could be better and move on, and that’s what we came here to do, Ramakkagari said. It was all about chemistry. We don’t necessarily have similar playstyles, but we complement each other well.

Columbus Academy sophomore Rowen Lo and his freshman brother, Nason, lost a Division II doubles semifinal 6-3, 6-1 to the eventual champions, Pepper Pike Oranges Gabi Kalir and Chika Nwaozuzu, but bounced back to defeat Bexleys Sam Lessard and Stefan Schiff to beat 6-3, 6-1 for third place.

We were very aggressive and played with a lot of energy and discipline on our shots, said Academy coach Marc Wurtzman. It’s not always easy playing with your brother. They balance each other and rely on each other.

Schiff, a senior, and Lessard, a sophomore, lost to Dayton Oakwoods Arick Baldwin and Noah Boyce 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

[email protected]

@dp_dispatch