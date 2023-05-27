‘Listening a lot’: The Hockey Canada board chair looks back on the first months on the job

Hugh Fraser thought he could handle his new role well.

For the most part that was true.

Weeks after serving as chairman of Hockey Canada’s newly assembled board of directors and with plenty on his plate already as he attempted to revive the scandal-ridden national sporting body after months of hair-raising, in-the-muck headlines, Fraser was in Halifax for January’s World Youth Hockey Championship Finals.

The hosts took a dramatic victory in overtime to take gold. Medals were about to be handed out.

The retired judge had no idea this was part of the performance.

“Something no one told me came with the track,” Fraser recalled with a laugh about handing out hardware after the tournament.

“I found out 10 minutes early. That aspect never occurred to me.”

He could be forgiven. There was a lot on his mind.

Tab to help Hockey Canada out of a bleak period that began 12 months ago Friday when it was revealed that a woman alleged she had been sexually assaulted by members of the 2018 World Junior Team in London, Ont., four years earlier, Fraser This Week looking back at the first five months of a leadership term that is almost halfway.

After the federal government cut funding, corporate sponsors jumped ship, classified accounts and more scandals came to light, and Hockey Canada’s previous bosses were put to the test by a parliamentary committee, he is confident that the federation will the right way is with a board of directors focused on supervision and transparency. and accountability.

“The challenge is getting that message across that there’s a different approach,” the 70-year-old said in an interview with The Canadian Press. “It has been work for the board seven days a week.

“The will was always there… but the biggest challenge is to squeeze an awful lot in a relatively short time.”

That included demonstrating to the government that progress has been made, funding restored last month and showing corporate and provincial partners that the governance changes outlined in a report by former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell are being taken seriously. taken.

LOOK | Government funding restored to Hockey Canada:

The federal government is restoring funding to Hockey Canada The federal government says it will reinstate Hockey Canada funding after controversies related to the handling of alleged sexual assault claims. But the government warns that this will not be a blank check and outlines expectations for the organization going forward.

Sponsor dollars bounce back

Fraser, who also medaled at the recent Women’s World Championship in Brampton, Ont., said sponsorship funding is getting closer than this time last year due to an uptick in that mass corporate exodus, but it took a lot of face-to-face encounters.

“We had to sit down with them, literally, one by one, partner by partner, sponsor by sponsor,” he said. “This is the plan, this is the goal, these are the priorities.

“This is what we have achieved and what we think we can achieve.”

Fraser said most were receptive to the first encounters but needed to see action.

“We wanted to know, ‘What things do you think we should do? What suggestions do you have?'” he said. “We listened a lot and we saw the alignment.

“We said, ‘Come back to us in a few months and see if you see measurable progress.'”

There were also tough decisions at Hockey Canada in a year of those significant budget cuts. Some sponsors wanted to continue support, but only for the women’s and para programs, along with bottom-up efforts.

“It meant being slimmer in some areas,” said Fraser, speaking to CP of Finland’s men’s hockey world championship. “In some cases we had to do or maintain more with less.”

LOOK | Canada to Men’s Hockey World Semifinals:

Blais’ 2nd period winner lifts Canada to quarterfinal victory over Finland A second-period goal from Samuel Blais put Canada ahead for good as they defeated Finland 4-1 in the quarter-finals at the Hockey World Cup.

Takes over after a disastrous 5 month period

The job is far from done. It has also been a long road to get to this point.

Hockey Canada’s spring, summer and fall discontent began when TSN reported on May 26, 2022 that a $3.55 million lawsuit brought by the woman in the London case had been quickly and quietly settled out of court.

Then the floodgates opened.

In the ensuing disastrous five-month span, the Prime Minister repeatedly weighed in, Fraser’s two predecessors as Hockey Canada president resigned, and the board resigned on the same day CEO Scott Smith left the organization in October.

Fraser was like many Canadians who watched the saga.

“Surprised, worried,” he said. “I wonder what else you’re going to learn.”

An outside report from a Toronto law firm on the 2018 incident, including interviews with players, coaches and staff commissioned by Hockey Canada, has been submitted to an independent panel to determine the way forward, including possible sanctions.

No one has been charged and none of the allegations have been proven in court. However, all members of the 2018 junior team were banned from playing on the men’s worlds this spring. London Police and the NHL are also conducting separate investigations.

Search CEO ‘nearby’

Meanwhile, Fraser said the search for Smith’s replacement “we’re getting close” continues more than seven months after his departure.

“A complex national sports organization that has a lot to do,” Fraser said of Hockey Canada. “We need someone with a very strong range of skills.

“But above all, someone who shares and embraces our vision.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean the person is plucked from the hockey sphere.

“We want the best candidate,” Fraser said. “Whether they have a hockey background or not.”

That was Fraser, to some extent, before he put forward his name as chairman of the board last fall.

A Jamaican immigrant, he settled in Ottawa and often ran the scoreboard clock at his sons’ minor hockey games when he was not on the court bench. One of the kids, Mark, made it to the NHL and now works for the Toronto Maple Leafs as a culture and inclusion team manager.

Twelve months after the gilded world of Hockey Canada began to crumble, and five months after taking on a role he never thought would be part of his journey, Fraser is confident tangible progress has been made.

And that the future looks bright.

“That really gives us the motivation,” he said. “If you take that brief moment to think, if we could say we helped make a positive contribution, it would have been worth it.

“You can sit on the sidelines and complain and criticize…or try to be part of the solution.”