World Table Tennis Championships in Durban: Wang Yidi lost the match, and the national table tennis did not have a chance to win the women’s singles semifinals

Durban, May 5 (ZXS) — In the women’s singles quarterfinals of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships on May 26, China’s Wang Yidi and Japan’s Hina Hayata battled hard for seven games, losing the match 26:3 and missing the final four. This is the first external defeat of the Chinese team in the singles competition of the World Table Tennis Championships, as a result of which Chinese players missed the final four women’s singles of the World Table Tennis Championships. This match faced world No. 10, Hina Hayada, and Wang Yidi, who had won all the previous two encounters, had a psychological advantage. After winning the first game smoothly, Wang Yidi’s attack was then suppressed by Hina Hayada and she lost two consecutive games by a deficit. The third game, in particular, got a two-game point turnaround, which became a turning point in the game. When the 2:3 game fell behind again, Wang Yidi took advantage of the opponent’s fluctuating mentality to drag the game into a tiebreak for a while and won at least nine match points in the game, but Hina Hayada’s fierce defense made sure that she had to work hard. failed, and eventually lost 19:21, lost the whole game 3:4 on aggregate, missed the women’s singles semifinals. “There was a bit of a tightness in the game, it wasn’t going well and a lot of unnecessary mistakes were made. In the seventh game I had a change in mentality and I was a bit too careful after leading so many times and not winning the game. After the competition, Wang Yidi could not hide his disappointment. In her opinion, she fluctuates a lot in mentality and is not so firm when she is in a difficult situation, “often there are ups and downs, the problem appears in the mentality, and the quality can’t be beaten when it’s tense.” In another match between China and Japan against Japan’s number one Mimato Ito, Olympic women’s singles champion Chen Meng swept in Tokyo. Apart from a little twist and turn in the opening phase of the first game, Chen Meng firmly controlled the situation throughout the game and defeated his opponent in straight sets. Chen Meng said that Ito is a strong opponent, and the most important thing to fight with is mental preparation. According to Chen Meng, Liu Guoliang, president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, specially arranged the match positioning for her before the match, “because we haven’t fought for a long time, so I’m ready to fight her.” In the semifinals, Chen Meng will face teammate Chen Xingtong, who unexpectedly defeated the defending champion Wang Manyu 4:0 in a “civil war” and reached the last four of the World Table Tennis Championships for the first time in his career. Chen Meng said that the semifinal is more important than mentality and being able to stay firm on the field: “I hope to cherish every point in the semifinal and do my best.” In the other match, World No. 4 Sun Yingsha continued her good form and won the mixed doubles title by beating Germany’s Han Ying 0-<>. In this way, Sun Yingsha takes on the challenge of Hina Hayata in the semifinals. The Chinese team had mixed feelings in the two women’s doubles semifinals: Chen Meng and Wang Yidi defeated Miyu Nagasaki and Miyu Kihara 3:1; Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu unexpectedly lost 0-3 to South Korean duo Tian Zhixi and Shin Yubin, missing the final with their teammates. In the final, Chen Meng and Wang Yidi compete with the Korean team for the championship. In the men’s doubles semifinals, Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin defeated the Korean pair of Lee Sang-so and Cho Dae-sung 3:1, and will compete with the other Korean pair of Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon for the title . In the earliest mixed doubles final, Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha fell in straight sets, won over Japanese strongmen Tomokazu Zhang and Hina Hayada, and defended the champion of the event, who is also the first champion born in this World Championships table tennis. (End)

