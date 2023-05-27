Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board visits Loughborough University | News and events





(L-R): Katherine Brooke-Wavell (senior lecturer in human biology), Alex Toft, (President of DineticQ, head of the Minerva Fund), Prof. Mark King, (Prof. Biomechanics, co-founder of DineticQ), Prof. Chris Linton , (Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost), Ali Ehsan, (Director of Strategy DineticQ and Founder of BoomBoom Cricket), Prof. Chris Cushion (Prof. Coaching and Pedagogy, Director of Sports Integration).

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has visited Loughborough University as part of ongoing talks to form a strategic partnership with spinout Dineticq.

Dineticq – co-founded by the university’s Professor Mark King, from the School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences – draws on two decades of research data to bring advanced movement analysis to cricketers and coaches around the world. The spin-out was launched from LUinc.the university incubator LUSPits Science and Enterprise Park, which has been accelerated in 2021 through Innovate UK’s Innovation to Commercialization of University Research (ICURe) programme. During the visit, he was received by Prof. Chris Linton, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mark King, Professor of Biomechanics, Dr. Guy Jackson, Manager ECB Academy, Alexis Toft, President of Dineticq and Head of Minerva Fund, Prof. Chris Cushion, Professor of Coaching, Dr. Katherine Brooke-Wavell, Expert in Bone Research, Ali Ehsan, Director of Strategy, Dineticq and Founder, BoomBoom Cricket. It was a return visit from the PCB Chairman following recent meetings at the Pakistan Cricket Board headquarters in Lahore with Dineticq co-founder Prof. Mark King and CEO Mickey Clarke to review the pilot projects in support of the new strategy. discuss. The meeting in Loughborough is designed to further develop this long-standing, science-based working relationship. Pakistan would be the first Asian country to partner with Dineticq, who already work with the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies. During the visit, the chairman met with cricket research students, observed a full demonstration of Loughborough University’s biomechanics lab assessments of fast bowling and visited the sports facilities of the ECB Academy. Najam Sethi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said: “We look forward to exploring a partnership with Dineticq as the application of modern technologies and research will play a major role in the future of cricket. “I am impressed with Loughborough University’s biomechanical facilities and capabilities and look forward to further discussions on capacity development, technical development, teaching and research.” Dineticq CEO Mickey Clarke said: “We are delighted to welcome the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Council to Dineticq, and we look forward to building a strong relationship with the PCB on injury prevention and performance enhancement of fast bowlers through the application of science. ” For more information about Dineticq visit her website here: www.dineticq.com. For more information about LUinc, visit. the site here: www.lusep.co.uk/lu-inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/news-events/news/2023/may/pakistan-cricket-board-chairman-visits-llboro-uni/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos