Support for the nine-game SEC football schedule is dwindling as Alabama rethinks the eight-game format





The SEC is expected to finalize its football schedule for 2024 and beyond next week, when coaches and administrators meet in Miramar Beach, Florida, at the league’s annual spring meetings. One of the main topics on the table will be whether the league will move to a nine-game schedule after expansion – a move that, according to multiple reports, is rapidly losing support. Administrators have been debating proposed models since the conference announced in June 2021 that it will add Texas and Oklahoma. The finalists will have a nine-game format with three permanent rivals and six rotating opponents or an eight-game format consisting of one permanent rival and seven rotating games. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reports that Alabama coach Nick Saban is emerging as one of the leading opponents of the nine-game model. Saban has long supported adding games to the SEC schedule, way back in 2012 when Texas A&M and Missouri joined the league. “If you increase the size of the league by 15 percent, you almost have to play more games to get a real indication of who is the best team in the league.” he said in 2012. “We should come up with a format in the future where every player in the league gets a chance to play against every team in the league. We’ve kind of had that in the past. This format doesn’t necessarily give every player a chance. to do that.” Both proposed formats heading into 2024 give teams the chance to meet every opponent in the conference every two years, which is close to meeting Saban’s wishes. However, Saban seemed a little frustrated in March when he got wind of the three permanent opponents proposed for the Crimson Tide. “I’ve always been in favor of playing more [conference] games,”Saban told Sports Illustrated. “But if you play more games, I think you have to fix the three [opponents] right. They give us Tennessee, Auburn and LSU. I don’t know how they get there [decision].” Marcello reports that Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State and South Carolina are opposing the nine-game model, while Auburn, Tennessee and Ole Miss remain undecided on their votes. Vanderbilt has not indicated which proposal it favors. Each format has drawbacks. The eight-game model would eliminate a current permanent opponent, meaning rivalries such as Auburn-Georgia, Tennessee-Alabama and others risk not being played on an annual basis. The nine-game model would keep the vast majority of rivalries intact, but could create a huge disparity in the team’s schedule. The expanded, 12 team college football Playoff is also one of the factors. That wasn’t even a glimmer in the eyes of managers when Texas A&M and Missouri joined the SEC, but now the path to earning one of those spots has changed dramatically since the four-team model was announced in the spring of 2012. Additionally, as Marcello points out, 12 of the future 16 conference teams have four non-conference games scheduled in 2024, and nine are booked through 2026.

