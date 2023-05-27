Murphy Cassone Tennis Men ends season with over 20 wins





Orlando, Fla. Cassone, a sophomore, is the first Sun Devil Men’s Tennis All-American since 1995 and has qualified for the ITA/ATP Accelerator Program.The Kansas native won five straight games in the NCAA postseason before falling short Friday afternoon at No. 8 Ondrej Styler (Michigan) 1-6, 2-6. “Obviously it’s not the result we were hoping for today. It wasn’t our best tennis of the week, we just couldn’t get a foothold in the game, but credit goes to Styler from Michigan who played exceptionally well today and didn’t.” don’t let us breathe,” said the head coach Matt Hill said. “All in all, although we need to step back and look at what an amazing job Murphy has been able to do this week, beating some of the very best countries and reaching the semi-finals as a sophomore. It’s an incredible achievement, and what a bright future for him and Sun Devil Tennis. Thank you Sun Devil Nation for all your support throughout the season and this week in particular, we will be back next season and be even stronger. I look forward to what’s to come.” A rain delay pushed the event in, and hours later than the expected start time for Cassone and Styler. In the first set, Cassone couldn’t get a rhythm against Styler resulting in a lone run for the Sun Devil. Styler continued his run until Cassone put himself on the board at 4-1. A final push came, but in the end it was not enough to get back into the game. Cassone had two aces and went 50% in breakpoints.

