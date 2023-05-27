Belgium defeated the Indian men’s hockey team 2-1

~ Young drag flicker Sanjay makes debut in India ~

London, May 26, 2023: The Indian men’s hockey team lost 1-2 to Belgium in a hard-fought encounter in the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League, Europe leg which started today at London’s Lee Valley Stadium. Veteran striker Mandeep Singh scored India’s only goal, while Thibeau Stockbroekx (18′) and Nelson Onana (60+) scored a goal each in Belgium’s victory.

India started the overseas campaign with a confident start in the first quarter, creating opportunities early on. Vice-captain Hardik Singh played a key role in India’s attack, scoring an early shot on target from the top of the D and shaking off the nervousness of playing against the World Cup runners-up and reigning Olympic champion. However, Belgian goalkeeper Loic Van Doren was impressive in the goal post, dashing India’s hopes of an early goal.

In the next minutes of the first fifteen minutes, Belgium lowered the pace of the game, carefully turned the ball around and controlled the game. With 20 seconds to go before the first horn, Belgium, who had most of the possession, saw Victor Wegnez create a PC. But Loick Luypaert’s drag flick was stopped by India’s first rusher Amit Rohidas, who deflected an early setback.

Three minutes after the start of the second quarter, Belgium managed to break the deadlock by creating another penalty corner. This time, although Sreejesh made two brilliant saves on Luypaert’s drag flick, Belgium kept the ball in the rebound only to create clever set play inside the D to beat Sreejesh. It was Thibeau Stockbroekx who shot the ball into the net with a good assist.

India was unfazed by the goal and bounced back as Vivek Sagar Prasad gave his team their first PC in the 25th minute of the match. Although Harmanpreet picked up a powerful drag, the ball bounced off the Belgian defender on the line of goal. Mandeep Singh, lurking around the post, picked up the rebound and produced a fine finish to equalise. This was Mandeep’s 98th international goal.

With the scoreboard tied at 1-1 at half-time, the two teams came out of the ten-minute break with a new intent to take a lead. Within the first five minutes, both teams traded PCs, but neither was successful in their attempts. Although Belgium had another chance just seconds before the horn went off, they were unable to convert.

The game was left deadlocked and put on the line with both teams battling for that elusive goal. Four minutes into the quarter, Belgium managed to control a PC while trying to drive into the left flank. But Sreejesh was excellent in the post to make a fine save. He continued to produce some mouth-watering saves that kept Belgium in the hunt.

While India continued to defend wholeheartedly, their attack was slowed down by Belgium adapting to the packed press. The last two minutes of the game remained tense, but Belgium came through with a lead as they created a PC with seconds left before the final horn. It didn’t help that India, in their attempt to defend, gave away a few extra PCs that cost them dearly. It was newcomer Nelson Onana who scored off a rebound that came off a PC and secured a win for his team.

India will take on host country Great Britain on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Broadcast data:

On May 27, 2023, India vs Great Britain will be live on SS First + Select 2SD + HD at 5pm IST.

On June 2, 2023, India vs Belgium will be live on SS First + Select 2SD + HD at 7PM IST.

On June 3, 2023, India vs Great Britain will be live on SS First + Select 2SD + HD at 5pm IST.

India vs Netherlands will be live on SS First + Select 2SD + HD on June 7, 2023 at 11PM IST.

On June 8, 2023, India vs Argentina will be live on SS First + Select 2SD + HD at 2030 IST.

India vs Netherlands will be live on SS First + Select 2SD + HD on June 10, 2023 at 9PM IST.

On June 11, 2023, India vs Argentina will be live on SS First + Select 2SD + HD at 9PM IST.