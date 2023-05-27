Sports
China retains mixed doubles title at Durban table tennis world | Sport
1st seed Wang Chuqin (right)/Sun Yingsha of China poses with the trophy during the mixed doubles award ceremony at the final of the 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (PHOTO / XINHUA)
DURBAN, South Africa – Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha retained their mixed doubles title, while China confirmed their men’s singles title at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Finals after Friday’s action.
In a replay of the tournament’s mixed doubles final in Houston two years ago, the top-ranked Chinese pair stunned World No. 2 Tomokazu Harimoto and Japan’s Hina Hayata 11-6, 11-2, 11-7.
“We had encountered some challenges here in previous games, but today we encouraged each other on the field to win,” said Sun.
It will be an all-Chinese affair to determine the winner of the men’s singles after four paddlers have won the semi-finals of the event.
Liang Jingkun pulled off an emphatic 4-2 victory over fourth seed Harimoto. After two players shared the spoils in the first four games, Liang won 11-9 in both next two to advance.
READ MORE: Chinese paddlers continue to Durban’s world quarters
“It was not an easy win. I was calmer and performed all-round on the field. This win can boost my confidence,” said Liang, who regarded Harimoto as the strongest opponent of the Chinese team, whether because of his young age or techniques.
Liang will close the horns with top seed Fan Zhendong, who accounted for Egypt’s Omar Assar, becoming the second African player to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in back-to-back matches.
Wang Chuqin (top left)/Sun Yingsha (top right) of China face off in the mixed doubles final against Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan at the final of the 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships in Durban, South Africa, 26 May 2023. (PHOTO/XINHUA)
In the women’s doubles semifinals, Chen Meng and Wang Yidi defeated Japan’s Miyuu Kihara and Miyu Nagasaki 3-1, but two-time winners Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu lost 3-0 to South Korean duo Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yubak
Second-seeded Wang Chuqin ended Danish underdog Anders Lind’s campaign in Durban with a 4–1 win over the world No. 180.
Wang next takes on Ma Long after the reigning Olympic champion dispatched teammate Lin Gaoyuan 4-1.
In the women’s singles quarterfinals, Wang Yidi suffered a heartbroken loss to Japan’s Hayata in full matches.
READ ALSO: China’s Chen and Lin take all titles at WTT Star Contender Bangkok
Trailing from two games to three and 5-8 in the sixth game, Wang grabbed six consecutive points to force a decider. In a nerve-wracking deciding match, in which match points were exchanged between the two paddlers, Hayata managed to come out on top 21-19.
“A tough seventh game. I led many times, but I didn’t manage to win it. I wasn’t quite determined at the time with a bit of luck. The more important the time was, the more mistakes I made,” said Wang please.
Top seed Sun Yingsha defeated German defender Han Ying 4-0 to meet Hayata in the semifinals.
READ ALSO: China sweeps the places for the semifinals of the women’s singles in WTT Singapore
In the bottom half, Chen Xingtong continued her favorable momentum, building on a thrilling full-match victory against Chinese Taipei’s Cheng I-Ching in the previous round to record a 4–0 victory over defending champion Wang Manyu.
“I just played what I wanted to play, without any trouble against my teammate,” said Chen.
Harimoto Tomokazu (top right)/Hayata Hina (top left) of Japan compete in the mixed doubles final against Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at the final of the 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. ( PHOTO / XINHUA)
Chen’s opponent in the semifinals is Olympic champion Chen Meng, who edged past Japan’s Mima Ito 4-0.
“Mima is a strong opponent and brings some changes every time we fight. I executed my tactics more decisively and didn’t give my opponent many chances today,” explained Chen Meng.
READ MORE: Chinese paddlers lift five trophies at WTT Feeder Amman
In the women’s doubles semifinals, Chen Meng and Wang Yidi defeated Japan’s Miyuu Kihara and Miyu Nagasaki 3-1, but two-time winners Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu lost 3-0 to South Korean duo Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yubak.
Also on Friday, Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin got past Cho Dae-seong and Lee Sang-su 3-1 to set up a men’s doubles final showdown with another South Korean pair of Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadailyhk.com/article/332995
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Joko Widodo attends the wedding of Commissioner Sahid Group’s son
- WWE Night of Champions UK Start Time: Full Match Card, How to Watch
- Watching ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ brings Oklahoma actor to tears
- China retains mixed doubles title at Durban table tennis world | Sport
- Google Nest Thermostat Drops $30 Off $100 For Summer, And More
- Taking a daily multivitamin may slow cognitive decline, new study suggests
- Pakistani Imran Khan calls for immediate talks in showdown with military
- Turkey’s Kilicdaroglu scapegoats Syrian refugees to defeat Erdogan
- Biden sounds bullish on debt ceiling, Treasury warns of June 5 default
- Bollywood rediscovers Kashmir: Secretary of Tourism Union
- Belgium defeated the Indian men’s hockey team 2-1
- 10 fashion tips for styling a hijab | fashion trends