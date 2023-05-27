China retains mixed doubles title at Durban table tennis world | Sport

1st seed Wang Chuqin (right)/Sun Yingsha of China poses with the trophy during the mixed doubles award ceremony at the final of the 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. (PHOTO / XINHUA)

DURBAN, South Africa – Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha retained their mixed doubles title, while China confirmed their men’s singles title at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Finals after Friday’s action.

In a replay of the tournament’s mixed doubles final in Houston two years ago, the top-ranked Chinese pair stunned World No. 2 Tomokazu Harimoto and Japan’s Hina Hayata 11-6, 11-2, 11-7.

“We had encountered some challenges here in previous games, but today we encouraged each other on the field to win,” said Sun.

It will be an all-Chinese affair to determine the winner of the men’s singles after four paddlers have won the semi-finals of the event.

Liang Jingkun pulled off an emphatic 4-2 victory over fourth seed Harimoto. After two players shared the spoils in the first four games, Liang won 11-9 in both next two to advance.

“It was not an easy win. I was calmer and performed all-round on the field. This win can boost my confidence,” said Liang, who regarded Harimoto as the strongest opponent of the Chinese team, whether because of his young age or techniques.

Liang will close the horns with top seed Fan Zhendong, who accounted for Egypt’s Omar Assar, becoming the second African player to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in back-to-back matches.

Wang Chuqin (top left)/Sun Yingsha (top right) of China face off in the mixed doubles final against Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan at the final of the 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships in Durban, South Africa, 26 May 2023. (PHOTO/XINHUA)

Second-seeded Wang Chuqin ended Danish underdog Anders Lind’s campaign in Durban with a 4–1 win over the world No. 180.

Wang next takes on Ma Long after the reigning Olympic champion dispatched teammate Lin Gaoyuan 4-1.

In the women’s singles quarterfinals, Wang Yidi suffered a heartbroken loss to Japan’s Hayata in full matches.

Trailing from two games to three and 5-8 in the sixth game, Wang grabbed six consecutive points to force a decider. In a nerve-wracking deciding match, in which match points were exchanged between the two paddlers, Hayata managed to come out on top 21-19.

“A tough seventh game. I led many times, but I didn’t manage to win it. I wasn’t quite determined at the time with a bit of luck. The more important the time was, the more mistakes I made,” said Wang please.

Top seed Sun Yingsha defeated German defender Han Ying 4-0 to meet Hayata in the semifinals.

In the bottom half, Chen Xingtong continued her favorable momentum, building on a thrilling full-match victory against Chinese Taipei’s Cheng I-Ching in the previous round to record a 4–0 victory over defending champion Wang Manyu.

“I just played what I wanted to play, without any trouble against my teammate,” said Chen.

Harimoto Tomokazu (top right)/Hayata Hina (top left) of Japan compete in the mixed doubles final against Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at the final of the 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 26, 2023. ( PHOTO / XINHUA)

Chen’s opponent in the semifinals is Olympic champion Chen Meng, who edged past Japan’s Mima Ito 4-0.

“Mima is a strong opponent and brings some changes every time we fight. I executed my tactics more decisively and didn’t give my opponent many chances today,” explained Chen Meng.

In the women’s doubles semifinals, Chen Meng and Wang Yidi defeated Japan’s Miyuu Kihara and Miyu Nagasaki 3-1, but two-time winners Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu lost 3-0 to South Korean duo Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yubak.

Also on Friday, Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin got past Cho Dae-seong and Lee Sang-su 3-1 to set up a men’s doubles final showdown with another South Korean pair of Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon.