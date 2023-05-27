Tech, Steelman Lead at NCAA Championship Men’s Golf Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Scottsdale, Arizona. Ross Steelman fired a bogey-free, 6-under-par 64 Friday, with 11e-Ranked Georgia Tech to an even-par round of 280 and a spot at the top of the standings after the opening round of the NCAA Mens Division I Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. Steelman has a two stroke lead in the medal race. Tech’s even-par score of 280 on Friday was the best in nine NCAA Championship rounds it has played at Grayhawk over the past three years, and was one stroke better than all of the other 29 teams on Friday. The total held through the midday wave as the top six seeds battled. No. No. 8 Pepperdine and No. 28 Arkansas came closest, posting 1-over-par rounds of 281. No. No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 2 North Carolina and No. 5 and No. 5 Texas Tech are tied for fourth at 2- over par 282. Tech shuts down at 2:52 p.m. Saturday morning (10e hole), again paired with No. 10 seed Oklahoma, who finished second at the Norman Regional) and No. 12 seed Auburn (winner of the Auburn Regional). The starting times and pairings for the remaining stroke play rounds are determined by the team’s position on the leaderboard. Thirty teams play 54 holes Friday through Sunday, with the field reduced to 15 for the final round of stroke play on Monday, after which the individual champion is crowned. The top eight teams after 72 holes advance to a match play series to determine the team champion on Wednesday.

Highlights from Ross Steelman’s round

TECHNICAL LIST Steelman posted only the third under par by a Tech golfer in 45 NCAA Championship rounds at Grayhawk, beating the previous best of 68 in the final round of the 2022 Championship by Bartley Forrester. Christo Lamprecht’s opening 69 in 2021 is the other. The senior from Columbia, Mo., started with three birdies in his first four holes and then made three birdies of his last six, rarely in danger of bogeying. His round stood up for the rest of the day after Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira of Arkansas, Matthew Watkins of New Mexico and Cole Sherwood of Vanderbilt each posted 66. It was the best opening round of an NCAA Championship at Grayhawk and the second best in all round. Showing the difference a year can make, Steelman made six holes of birdie on Friday, three more than he recorded over 72 holes in the 2022 NCAA Championship, starting his first round with 6-over-par over his first six holes. Tech also tallied a 1-over-par 71 from senior Bartley Forresterwho was Tech’s top finisher (tied for 15e) in last year’s NCAA Championship at Grayhawk, a 2-over 72 of Connor Hoe and a 3-over 73 from junior Christo Lamprecht on Friday. freshman Hiroshi Tai shot 76 (+6).

Ross Steelman talks about his round and Tech’s recent surge

TEAM LEADERBOARD The yellow jackets, the 11e seed, posted their 280 score in the morning golf and watched for the next five hours to see if it would hold up as the 15 teams in the afternoon golf played their opening rounds. It did by one stroke as No. 8 Pepperdine and No. 28 Arkansas finished at 1-over-par 282. Top-seeded Vanderbilt, No. 2 North Carolina and No. 5 Texas Tech posted 2-over-par rounds of 282 and are tied for fourth place, while No. 9 Florida is tied for seventh only with 3-over par 283. State of Florida (+4), Georgia (+5), Illinois (+5), San Francisco (+5), Oklahoma (+7), Ohio State (+7), Auburn (+8), Texas A&M (+9 ) and Brigham Young (+9) fill out the top 15 teams on the leaderboard. INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD Techs Steelman, who finished no worse than 12e in every stroke play event for the Yellow Jackets this spring and took the tiebreaker in both Techs ACC Championship games, earning a two-stroke lead with his 66 over Arkansas Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira, New Mexicos Matthew Watkins and Vanderbilts Cole Sherwood, all of whom 4-under-par 66 cards. Razorbacks Wil Gibson shot 5-under-par 67 and is single-handedly tied for fifth, with seven golfers tied on 4-under-par 68s, led by sixth-seeded Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Illinois. No. Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg is in a group of five with 1-under-par 69.

NCAA Championship Round 1 Photos by Tim Cowie/Todd Drexler

Post-game interview with head coach Bruce Heppler

CHAMPIONSHIP INFORMATION/FORMAT The final consists of 72 holes of stroke play followed by an eight-team match play tournament. Stroke play begins on Friday, May 26 and continues through Sunday, May 29 (54 holes), after which the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team will be determined. That will be followed by a final day of 18-hole stroke play on Monday, May 30 to determine the top eight teams advancing to match play, as well as the 72-hole individual champion. The team’s national champion will be determined by a match play format consisting of quarter-finals and semi-finals on Tuesday, May 30, followed by finals on Wednesday, May 31. The entire championship will be held at Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona, which measures 7,289 yards and plays to a par of 70. This is the last of three consecutive years that the Grayhawk will host the NCAA Championship. The championship moves to LaCosta Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California, for the next three years (2024-26). Saturday, May 27 Second Round Stroke Play Competition (Tech starts at 2:52 p.m. ET, Exit No. 10)

Sunday, May 28 Third Round Stroke Play Competition (Tee Times based on 36-hole scores)

Monday, May 29 Final Round of Stroke Play Competition (Tee times based on 54-hole scores)

Tuesday, May 30 Quarter-finals and semi-finals team game

Wednesday, May 31 Championship game to determine team champion TELEVISION Golf Channel will broadcast live coverage of the final round of stroke play on Monday, May 29 (5-9 p.m. Eastern Time), the team’s quarterfinals (12 p.m.-3:30 p.m. ET), and the semifinals (5 p.m.-9 p.m. ET) on Tuesday May. 30 and the team championship game on Wednesday, May 31 (5-9pm ET). Encore presentations air every day at 10 p.m. Read more details here. TECHS NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY Georgia Tech has reached the NCAA Championship Finals 32 times since 1985 (33 times in program history), ranking fifth behind Oklahoma State (36), Arizona State (35), Florida (34) in that span and Texas (34), three of whom are in the Scottsdale field. The Yellow Jackets have qualified for match play four times since the advent of the stroke-play/match-play format in 2009, finishing third in 2010, second in 2011, second in 2013 and fifth in 2014. Tech lost each time in the quarterfinals, except in 2013 when the Jackets lost in the semifinals. Tech lost three times to the eventual champion in his four appearances in match play – Augusta State by a score of 3-2 in the quarterfinals in 2010 and 2011 and to Alabama (3-0-2) in 2013. Tech has finished second in the NCAA Championship four times (1993, 2000, 2002, and 2005, all before the introduction of match play). Only the state of Oklahoma, which has 18, Texas (6) and Purdue (5) have more. The Yellow Jackets have finished in the top eight in stroke play 16 times. In the two NCAA Championships played at Grayhawk Golf Club, Tech finished 15the in 2022 and shared for 12e last year. Three Tech players have won national collegiate championships. Troy Matteson last did it in 2002 at Ohio State. Watts Gunn (1927) and Charlie Yates (1934) won national collegiate titles under a match play format before the NCAA sponsored the championship in 1939.