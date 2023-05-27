Roy ends the deal with England to play T20 cricket in the US paper





LONDON: Batter Jason Roy is terminating his contract with England to play in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket in the United States. The aggressive opener, who has just returned from a stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, is reported to have an offer from their affiliate MLC franchise, the Los Angeles Knight Riders. It is understood that the 32-year-old has been offered about 300,000 ($370,000) for the first two seasons of the new US T20 league, which kicks off in July. Roy was dropped from England’s central contract list last year, downgraded to an incremental deal worth between £60,000 and £70,000. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Thursday that it had agreed for Roy to play in the US on the condition that he give up the remainder of his incremental contract with the ECB, to which both parties agreed. The ECB would like to clarify that this decision will not affect Jason’s selection for England teams in the future, it added. We have full confidence that Jason is committed to English cricket. The aggressive opener did not feature in England’s T20 World Cup triumph in October-November but has kept his place in the 50-over side and hopes to be part of India’s 50-over World Cup defense this year. The Surrey player said in a statement on Twitter that he would never leave England. Representing my country remains my proudest moment as a professional cricketer, said Roy, who has scored nearly 6,000 international runs in all formats. I hope to play for England for many years to come, that remains my priority. He added: “As a single format player with no central contract I wanted to take the opportunity to play this competition as there are currently no scheduling conflicts with England. As an England player it benefits me to play as much competitive cricket as possible to play. The structure of world cricket is changing at a dizzying rate, with huge salaries being offered to top players in franchise leagues around the world. Major League Cricket organizers are promising six new teams and a new world-class sport to the United States. Other players who have signed up include Australian stars Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh, as well as former South Africa captain and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Published in Dawn, May 27, 2023

