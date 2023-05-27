How Eastern Conference Champion Florida Panthers Were Built

The Panthers are in search of their first title after being swept by the Colorado Avalanche in their only other appearance in the 1996 Cup Final.

Two players who have played at least one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Florida this season have won the Stanley Cup: forwards Eric Steel with the hurricanes in 2006, and Carter Verhaeghe with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.

Of the 23 Panthers players who played at least one postseason game, 11 were signed for free, six were acquired via trade, three were selected by Florida in the NHL Draft, and three were claimed by waivers.

Here’s how this Stanley Cup finalist’s roster was put together, with background on the coaching staff and general manager:

FORWARD

Alexander BarkovC: Selected in the first round (No. 2) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Barkov had 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) in 68 regular season games and 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 16 playoff games. He has been captain for the past five seasons.

Sam BennettC: Acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on April 21, 2021 with a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft for prospect Emily Heineman and a second-round pick in 2022, Bennett had 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 63 regular season games and 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 15 playoff games.

Nick NevenC: Signed as a free agent on July 13, 2022, Cousins ​​had 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 79 regular season games and six points (two goals, four assists) in 16 playoff games.

Zac DalpeC: Dalpe was signed as a free agent on July 30, 2021 and had four points (two goals, two assists) in 14 regular season games and one goal in nine playoff games.

Anthony DuclairLW: Signed as a free agent on December 17, 2020, Duclair had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 20 regular season games and nine points (three goals, six assists) in 15 playoff games.

Ryan LombergLW: Lomberg was signed as a free agent on October 9, 2020 and had 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in 82 regular season games and one goal in eight playoff games.

Anton LundellC: Selected in the first round (No. 12) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Lundell had 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 73 regular season games and seven points (one goal, six assists) in 16 playoff games.

Eat LuostatinsC: Acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on February 23, 2020 with defenseman Pursue Priskieand forward Eric Hala and Lucas Wallmark for forward Vincent TrocheckLuostarinen had an NHL career-high 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 82 regular-season games and has five points (two goals, three assists) in 16 playoff games.

Sam ReinhartC: Acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabers on July 24, 2021 for goalie Devon Levi and a first round pick in the 2022 draft, Reinhart had 67 points (31 goals, 36 assists) in 82 regular season games and 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 16 playoff games.

Givani SmithRW: Acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on December 19, 2022 as part of a three-team trade with the Panthers that sent defenseman Michael Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks, Smith had four points (one goal, three assists) in 34 regular season games following the trade and has not scored a point in one playoff game.

Eric Staal, C: Signed as a free agent on October 21, 2022, Staal had 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 72 regular season games and three points (one goal, two assists) in 16 playoff games.

Matthew TkachukLW: Acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on July 22, 2022 with a 2025 fourth round draft pick for forwards Jonathan Huberdeau And Cole swallowsdefender MacKenzie Weegar and a first round pick in the 2025 draft, Tkachuk had an NHL career-high 109 points (40 goals, 69 assists) in 79 regular season games and leads the Panthers with 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 16 playoffs games, including four game winners (three in overtime).

Carter Verhaeghe, C: Verhaeghe was signed as a free agent on October 9, 2020 and has an NHL career-high 73 points (42 goals, 31 assists) in 81 regular season games and has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 16 playoff games.

Colin WhiteC: White was signed as a free agent on July 13, 2022 and had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 68 regular season games and two assists in 16 playoff games.

DEFENDER

Aaron Oakleaf: Selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ekblad had 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 71 regular season games and six points (one goal, five assists) in 15 playoff games.

Casey Fitzgerald: Claiming waivers from the Buffalo Sabers on January 11, 2023, Fitzgerald had no points in four regular season games and no point in one playoff game.

Gustavus Forsling: Forsling was awarded waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes on January 9, 2021, and had 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) in 82 regular season games and six points (two goals, four assists) in 16 playoff games.

Radko Gud: Gudas was signed as a free agent on October 9, 2020 and had 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 72 regular season games and three assists in 16 playoff games.

Jose Mahura: Mahura was awarded waivers by the Anaheim Ducks on October 10, 2022 and had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 82 regular season games and two assists in 16 playoff games.

Brandon Montour: Acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabers on April 10, 2021 for a third round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Montour had an NHL career-high 73 points (16 goals, 57 assists) in 80 regular season games and has nine points (six goals, three assists) in 16 playoff games.

Brand steel: Staal was signed as a free agent on July 13, 2022 and had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 82 regular season games and no points in 16 playoff games.

TARGETS

Sergey Bobrovsky: Bobrovsky, who was signed as a free agent on July 1, 2019, was 24-20-3 with a 3.07 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and one shutout in 50 regular season games (49 starts) and is 11- 2 with a 2.21 goals against average and .935 save percentage in 14 playoff games (13 starts).

Alex Lyons: Lyon was signed as a free agent on July 13, 2022, was 9-4-2 with a 2.89 GAA, .914 save percentage and one shutout in 15 regular season games (14 starts) and is 1-2 with a 3.26 GAA and .902 save percentage in the playoffs.

COACHING STAFF

Paul Maurits, trainer: Maurice was hired on June 22, 2022 and previously coached the Winnipeg Jets for nine seasons from 2013-22. He also coached the Hartford Whalers (1995-97), Carolina Hurricanes (1997-2004, 2008-12) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (2006-08). Maurice ranks fourth in NHL history in games coached (1,767) and sixth in wins (817).

Myles Fee, assistant: Fee was hired on August 10, 2022 and has been video coach of the Buffalo Sabres for the past three seasons.

Jamie Kompon, assistant: Kompon was hired on August 10, 2022 and previously served as an assistant under Maurice with the Jets from 2016-22.

Sylvain Lefebvre, assistant: Lefebvre was hired on August 10, 2022 and previously served as an assistant with San Diego of the American Hockey League for three seasons from 2019-22.

Tuomo Ruutu, assistant: Ruutu was hired on June 29, 2021 and served as assistant director of player development for the New York Rangers from 2019-2021.

Robb Tallas, goalkeeping coach: Hired for the 2009–10 season, Tallas has coached and trained goaltenders including Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo, Tomas Vokoun and Jose Theodore.

GENERAL MANAGER

Bill Zito: Zito was hired as general manager on September 2, 2020, replacing Dale Tallon led the Panthers to the postseason in each of his three seasons with them, including a team-high 58 wins and 122 points in 2021–22 to win the Presidents’ Trophy as the team with the best NHL regular season record. He previously served as assistant GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2013-19 and vice president of hockey operations from 2019-20.