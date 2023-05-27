Sports
How Eastern Conference Champion Florida Panthers Were Built
The Panthers are in search of their first title after being swept by the Colorado Avalanche in their only other appearance in the 1996 Cup Final.
Two players who have played at least one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Florida this season have won the Stanley Cup: forwards Eric Steel with the hurricanes in 2006, and Carter Verhaeghe with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.
Of the 23 Panthers players who played at least one postseason game, 11 were signed for free, six were acquired via trade, three were selected by Florida in the NHL Draft, and three were claimed by waivers.
Here’s how this Stanley Cup finalist’s roster was put together, with background on the coaching staff and general manager:
FORWARD
Alexander BarkovC: Selected in the first round (No. 2) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Barkov had 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) in 68 regular season games and 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 16 playoff games. He has been captain for the past five seasons.
Sam BennettC: Acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on April 21, 2021 with a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft for prospect Emily Heineman and a second-round pick in 2022, Bennett had 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 63 regular season games and 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 15 playoff games.
Nick NevenC: Signed as a free agent on July 13, 2022, Cousins had 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 79 regular season games and six points (two goals, four assists) in 16 playoff games.
Zac DalpeC: Dalpe was signed as a free agent on July 30, 2021 and had four points (two goals, two assists) in 14 regular season games and one goal in nine playoff games.
Anthony DuclairLW: Signed as a free agent on December 17, 2020, Duclair had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 20 regular season games and nine points (three goals, six assists) in 15 playoff games.
Ryan LombergLW: Lomberg was signed as a free agent on October 9, 2020 and had 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in 82 regular season games and one goal in eight playoff games.
Anton LundellC: Selected in the first round (No. 12) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Lundell had 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 73 regular season games and seven points (one goal, six assists) in 16 playoff games.
Eat LuostatinsC: Acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on February 23, 2020 with defenseman Pursue Priskieand forward Eric Hala and Lucas Wallmark for forward Vincent TrocheckLuostarinen had an NHL career-high 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 82 regular-season games and has five points (two goals, three assists) in 16 playoff games.
Sam ReinhartC: Acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabers on July 24, 2021 for goalie Devon Levi and a first round pick in the 2022 draft, Reinhart had 67 points (31 goals, 36 assists) in 82 regular season games and 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 16 playoff games.
Video: [email protected], Gm3: Reinhart turns and fires a PPG
Givani SmithRW: Acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on December 19, 2022 as part of a three-team trade with the Panthers that sent defenseman Michael Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks, Smith had four points (one goal, three assists) in 34 regular season games following the trade and has not scored a point in one playoff game.
Eric Staal, C: Signed as a free agent on October 21, 2022, Staal had 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 72 regular season games and three points (one goal, two assists) in 16 playoff games.
Matthew TkachukLW: Acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on July 22, 2022 with a 2025 fourth round draft pick for forwards Jonathan Huberdeau And Cole swallowsdefender MacKenzie Weegar and a first round pick in the 2025 draft, Tkachuk had an NHL career-high 109 points (40 goals, 69 assists) in 79 regular season games and leads the Panthers with 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 16 playoffs games, including four game winners (three in overtime).
Video: [email protected], Gm4: Tkachuk matches PPG with 5 seconds left
Carter Verhaeghe, C: Verhaeghe was signed as a free agent on October 9, 2020 and has an NHL career-high 73 points (42 goals, 31 assists) in 81 regular season games and has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 16 playoff games.
Colin WhiteC: White was signed as a free agent on July 13, 2022 and had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 68 regular season games and two assists in 16 playoff games.
DEFENDER
Aaron Oakleaf: Selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ekblad had 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 71 regular season games and six points (one goal, five assists) in 15 playoff games.
Casey Fitzgerald: Claiming waivers from the Buffalo Sabers on January 11, 2023, Fitzgerald had no points in four regular season games and no point in one playoff game.
Gustavus Forsling: Forsling was awarded waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes on January 9, 2021, and had 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) in 82 regular season games and six points (two goals, four assists) in 16 playoff games.
Radko Gud: Gudas was signed as a free agent on October 9, 2020 and had 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 72 regular season games and three assists in 16 playoff games.
Jose Mahura: Mahura was awarded waivers by the Anaheim Ducks on October 10, 2022 and had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 82 regular season games and two assists in 16 playoff games.
Brandon Montour: Acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabers on April 10, 2021 for a third round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Montour had an NHL career-high 73 points (16 goals, 57 assists) in 80 regular season games and has nine points (six goals, three assists) in 16 playoff games.
Brand steel: Staal was signed as a free agent on July 13, 2022 and had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 82 regular season games and no points in 16 playoff games.
TARGETS
Sergey Bobrovsky: Bobrovsky, who was signed as a free agent on July 1, 2019, was 24-20-3 with a 3.07 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and one shutout in 50 regular season games (49 starts) and is 11- 2 with a 2.21 goals against average and .935 save percentage in 14 playoff games (13 starts).
Video: [email protected], Gm3: Bobrovsky stops all 32 in Game 3 win
Alex Lyons: Lyon was signed as a free agent on July 13, 2022, was 9-4-2 with a 2.89 GAA, .914 save percentage and one shutout in 15 regular season games (14 starts) and is 1-2 with a 3.26 GAA and .902 save percentage in the playoffs.
COACHING STAFF
Paul Maurits, trainer: Maurice was hired on June 22, 2022 and previously coached the Winnipeg Jets for nine seasons from 2013-22. He also coached the Hartford Whalers (1995-97), Carolina Hurricanes (1997-2004, 2008-12) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (2006-08). Maurice ranks fourth in NHL history in games coached (1,767) and sixth in wins (817).
Myles Fee, assistant: Fee was hired on August 10, 2022 and has been video coach of the Buffalo Sabres for the past three seasons.
Jamie Kompon, assistant: Kompon was hired on August 10, 2022 and previously served as an assistant under Maurice with the Jets from 2016-22.
Sylvain Lefebvre, assistant: Lefebvre was hired on August 10, 2022 and previously served as an assistant with San Diego of the American Hockey League for three seasons from 2019-22.
Tuomo Ruutu, assistant: Ruutu was hired on June 29, 2021 and served as assistant director of player development for the New York Rangers from 2019-2021.
Robb Tallas, goalkeeping coach: Hired for the 2009–10 season, Tallas has coached and trained goaltenders including Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo, Tomas Vokoun and Jose Theodore.
GENERAL MANAGER
Bill Zito: Zito was hired as general manager on September 2, 2020, replacing Dale Tallon led the Panthers to the postseason in each of his three seasons with them, including a team-high 58 wins and 122 points in 2021–22 to win the Presidents’ Trophy as the team with the best NHL regular season record. He previously served as assistant GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2013-19 and vice president of hockey operations from 2019-20.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/how-eastern-champion-florida-panthers-were-built/c-344592170
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea and Australia
- HBO’s Being Mary Tyler Moore rules out actors’ lives in Greenwich
- How Eastern Conference Champion Florida Panthers Were Built
- Scarlett Johansson’s colorful dress at Cannes is picked from 2011
- Kazakhstan juggles between East and West
- Indonesia and Malaysia deploy ministers to push back on EU restrictions on palm oil
- Movie review: The Little Mermaid live-action remake fails to entice viewers to dive in
- Sienna Watts consistency, height that melds well with Mattawan’s progress to the tennis state finals
- Donald Trump joins Sean Hannity for mayor
- Turkey’s bitter election battle nears decision day
- Lewis Silkin – Spanish and British MA trading practices and key differences to keep in mind
- Another voice actor from the movie Super Mario Bros. auditioned for Mario